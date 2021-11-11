The Elder Scrolls VI remains a great mystery to all. Despite having been presented in 2018, we have little knowledge about the progress of its development and its plot. We know that the title is currently in its design phase, and some rumors indicated that the Starfield trailer would have revealed the location of the game. However, so far We just have a pile of rumors that leads nowhere. Now however Todd Howard arrives to remove some doubts regarding the playable behavior of the new title.

Todd Howard, during an interview with IGN where he also talked about the status of Fallout 5, commented a bit about the next installment in The Elder Scrolls franchise. According to Howards, The Elder Scrolls VI would have greater interactivity in its gameplay system than the one seen in Skyrim. It also ensures that the title will go deeper than its predecessor, with improvements in Artificial Intelligence and great advances in interactivity with the game’s NPCs.

«There are several parts [de Skyrim] where we don’t go deep enough, where there is hardly a veneer in terms of interactivity, “Todd Howard told IGN.

Of course, it is not a lot of information, but it helps us to put ourselves in a position on where the developers of Bethesda Game Studios will be refining their efforts. During the same interview, Todd Howard mentioned that Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are being the titles where they are focusing all their attention, and although there is still a long way to go to see them, we are a little excited about what we can expect.

Previously there was talk of how The Elder Scrolls 6 might have survival mechanics and a new magic system, so it seems like we will finally be facing a revolution in the franchise formula, which has remained pretty much the same since Oblivion’s launch in 2006.