Although neither Starfield neither The Elder Scrolls VI have reached the market, Bethesda you are already thinking about your next projects and one of them is Fallout 5. That’s right, the fifth installment in this popular RPG saga will eventually come our way as well, but there is still a long way to go for this to happen.

In an extensive interview with IGN, Todd Howard was questioned about the possibility of Fallout 5, to which he responded with the following:

Look, Fallout is part of our DNA. We have worked with other people from time to time, and I can’t really say what will happen. You know, we already have an idea for Fallout 5 about what we want to do. “

Although a concept already exists, it is still far from materializing, but if it could, Howard you would love to find a way to speed up this process.

“Again, if I could just have a magic wand and make Fallout 5 show up right now, you know, I’d like to speed up what we do, but I can’t say anything today or commit to anything about when things will happen.”

It comes as no surprise that Fallout 5 is on the agenda for BethesdaWell, we do not believe that it is a saga that will disappear shortly, but one that will not return for the moment.

Editor’s note: And it was to be expected that there would still be a very good time to know what the next installment in the Fallout series is about. Fortunately, we will have a new The Elder Scrolls and Starfield to entertain us for that time.

