As technology advances, concerns and uncertainties also do so, which is why a growing movement has been generated among users who intend to disconnect from the digital world for some period of time; However, a company has decided to take this experiment to the next level, since it is willing to pay an average of $ 25,000 to couples who are willing to forcefully separate themselves from technology seeking to study the aspects that a digital detoxification generates.

Digital detox

Society is increasingly immersed in technology, daily life has been transformed and the attachment to the network and digital devices has begun to generate certain concerns among active consumers, since currently the use of these devices has accelerated to cause of forced social distancing. Faced with this imminent growth of technology, a US company offers to pay an average of 516463.75 Mexican pesos or an amount close to 25 thousand dollars, to couples who are willing to leave technology forcefully for a month.

Stir Up Your Routine since its Kahlúa campaign, has launched a challenge where it looks for couples, which consists of abandoning any type of device or electronic device, and therefore generating a digital connection via the internet, the experiment is designed to isolate a couple for a month and thus be able to study what are the effects that leaving technology generates on modern man.

The project is supposed to allow a gradual detoxification to the participants, since they will have to leave the devices from 6 pm until 6 am, this will gradually measure the detachment of the candidates to the technology. The host company of the project will give the participants a kind of survival kit, this with the intention of alleviating the impact of not having technology, within the package that the couples will receive, there will be a box where they can store the devices, with the intention to reduce temptations, in addition to daily activities to pass the time.

Dotex digital

Digital detoxification or digital dotex, is a process that consists of refraining from using any electronic device, such as smartphones, computers, among others, with the clear objective of returning to physical “reality”, with the intention of interacting in a face to face with what surrounds the user.

Playing sports, writing, playing an instrument or going for a walk, are daily actions with which you can generate a detachment from technology, looking for activities that promote the use of time away from digital devices, it is a healthy way to start a detoxification of the technology.

Some additional actions that can help the detoxification process are, disable app notifications, schedule devices to stop working for set periods of time, remove apps and content that generate junk traffic, establish a daily routine where you can stay away of technology for a long time.

