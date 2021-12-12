The most valued

If you want to know much more about this language spoken in practically the whole world and with which new opportunities will open up for you in all areas of your life, here are some channels where you can easily learn and perfect the English language. More instructively, More fun or as it arises in each of them, you have a choice, and all of them with new content published frequently.

BBC Learning English – Do you want to learn to speak English? is another channel that you should know if you want to know new languages. They feature videos on news, grammar, theater, vocabulary, music, celebrities, interviews, and much more. Every day a new video, in addition every day of the week they focus on something different. For example, on Monday you will see tips for studying and preparing for the exam, on Tuesday they comment on news, on Wednesday pronunciation, on Thursday advice for English teachers, on Friday they answer the most frequently asked questions.

The main page has categories in case you want to focus on a section. Although they handle themselves perfectly in Spanish, what they want is for you to comment on their videos in this language. In their channel they have more than 3.86 million subscribers. You will be able to see more videos on their website focused on the language and new content frequently.

You can learn English with the channel British Council for Adults, which offers you new content frequently so that you can learn English easily. It has several categories in which you can find study tips, how to write emails, how to and much more. You can see their most recent content, browse their categories or explore the language with them.

It is one of the channels, it has several others among which are a children’s channel that we will mention later, public cultural institute of the United Kingdom, British Council, in charge of spreading the knowledge of this language and its culture. They publish several contents a month that are sure to be of interest to you.

Learn English With TV Series is a channel that you like a lot because you can do it in a fun and educational way. You can do it with the T.V. series that you like or with entertaining content. This way you will get much closer to the English that is practiced in real life by improving your listening comprehension.

They use TV shows, interviews and movies to help you get to know the native language better without losing your details, with fun lessons that will help you make the process much more enjoyable. It is a channel that has about 5 million followers for something. Content is published very frequently, several a week, which will make it easy for you to find new content frequently.

Learn English with EnglishClass101.com is a channel that is very successful, not in vain it has more than 6 million subscribers and thousands of visits in each of its videos that allow you Learn English for free. You can view different categories, such as words for every day, English in 3 minutes, review grammar, differences between concepts, the best videos and much more.

Videos are posted almost daily, so in addition to those that you can explore little by little you will find new content to learn frequently. It is a fun, easy and fast way to get into the language with entertaining content that you can watch whenever you want, even repeat it if necessary. You can even see some video in Spanish (in case you miss it on these types of channels).

With this channel you can learn the American English in a much more original way, since they show you subtitled news that are read at a slower speed than normal to make it easier for you to understand them. You will find videos that will allow you to know different concepts such as word stress, current news, how to divide infinitives and much more.

With thousands of visits to each of his videos, he publishes content several times a week, or every few days, so it will be much easier for you to move forward with the news that is presented, but also with the videos that have already been uploaded (which are not few).

Other courses and academies

A good way to learn English is with an effective method or by following certain learning guidelines, that’s why we tell you YouTube channels where you can get to know the language much better with academies that know how to transmit it to you and do it a lot. more didactic or with other courses that are worth knowing.

Learn English with Let’s Talk – Free English Lessons is a channel with more than 5.59 million subscribers where they are published content almost daily. These can be both 1 minute long and longer than 10 minutes, depending on the topic. On the main page you will find different categories so that you can choose the one you most want to work on at any given time, so we recommend that you take a look at it.

English and video lessons are combined for you to learn with modern pedagogical principlesIn fact, it is a business language learning center and much more whose motto is “Fluent English with neutral accent.

It is an interesting channel because you can learn English if you are starting or perfecting it if you already have good knowledge in it, or something more advanced. It has more than 4 million subscribers and thousands of visits in each video, in some more reached millions of views. If you look at its categories you will realize that there are different possibilities to find, even to better assimilate the language if you know another such as Portuguese, Japanese, etc. There are videos in Spanish, like 1100 useful phrases in this language for conversation.

If you want to learn the tongue fluently is your channel. The best thing is that you try to read aloud with the audio and practice a lot what you have learned until it comes out naturally to you. Post several days a week, so you will find new interesting content more often.

JenniferESL has close to a million subscribers and thousands of views on her videos. In total, it has been viewed by more than 90 million people. You will see initiation videos, like the dreaded phrasal verbs, English for beginners, grammar lessons and many other categories to choose from so you can learn at your own pace.

Publish new content frequently, so each month you will find several a week in which to discover new things. It is an enjoyable channel that we recommend, especially if you want get started in english, but you are starting. The girl explains it very well and it is easy to keep up with her.

For children

One of the best ways for children to learn new languages ​​like this is do it having funThat is why these channels are designed precisely for that, to promote what little ones like the most and turn it into educational content.

Most of them make extensive use of nursery rhymes since they are catchy, they like them a lot, they repeat the concepts and make them assimilate better. We will tell you about some of the best channels focused on the smallest of the house.

It is a channel to learn English for children, especially from infant and primary, in which its contents are presented in the form of animated and educational stories and songs that are classified at different levels. There are several contents each week in which the little ones in the house will learn the language in a natural way through stories. It was created in 2013 and has been seen in total by more than 302 million people.

You can see the categories it has, see the new content of each week or subscribe to be notified. There are phonetic songs, of words, animal stories, popular fairy tales and much more so that you can choose what you prefer at all times, or what you like the most.

This is a learning channel for children since it presents the videos in a educational and entertaining. You can find songs in English, content such as how to do, learn colors, shapes, children’s stories and more.

It is the channel of British Council, public cultural institute that is focused on promoting and disseminating the English language, created in 2009 and focused on the Children public, so they are looking for ways to reach boys and girls much better. Although it does not currently publish as much content as it has up to now, it has videos from this year and content that the little ones will love.

Super Simple Play is a YouTube channel where the little ones can learn English singing. Or listening to Caitie. It is updated very frequently, so every so often they will learn new songs and have fun with the language. It is a very fun channel that despite being created in 2018 has already been seen more than 620 million times.

If you are looking for an original and fun site with which your children learn the English language, in this one you will surely find what you were looking for. You can sing with them and choose the songs you want to listen to, and repeat them as many times as you want.

Have Fun Teaching is a channel with more than 1.24 million subscribers and thousands of views, sometimes much more, on its videos. You will come across different categories such as music videos, popular, alphabet songs, science songs, singing, preschool and more. You can find the most appropriate according to age, level and what you want each child to learn with entertaining content.

He has been helping children and teachers for more than 10 years, although currently he does not publish that frequently, it does have a lot of timeless content with which any child can learn the language more easily. For children of all ages, tastes, and adapting to their rhythms.

CoComelon is an entertainment channel where children can learn in a fun way through 3D animations and songs. With experiences from everyday life, children will be able to discover numbers, letters, colors, animal sounds and much more in a way that is familiar to them. They can do it themselves or with family members who want to share this experience.

As it is an English channel, it will allow you to know these everyday aspects in this language, although they have a version in Spanish, in sign languages ​​and other languages. From the main page of the channel, you can choose what interests you the most at all times.