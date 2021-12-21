Cryptocurrencies became the favorite financial asset for institutional investors who wanted to increase the degree of diversification of their portfolios. This trend has been unquestionable according to data collected by PitchBook during the course of 2021, the result has also been accompanied by the interest in participating from the Latin American region, increasing its use and knowledge of how to use the benefits on a day-to-day basis. We saw an example of this in the article in which Finder pointed out that this country in the region was above the United States in the possession of digital assets.

The significant impact that we have been able to evidence through the price of historical maximums of various assets during the year has been through the participation of management funds that have injected 30,000 million dollars into the market, beating the record figure which was reached in 2018 with a participation of 8,000 million dollars, as reported by Bloomberg.

Years ago, at the beginning of the profitability fever for cryptocurrencies, there were few assets that attracted the attention of users to invest their money. In those days, the focus of popular interest was directed towards the digital gold proposal that Bitcoin stood for, with the consequence that the price registered constant growth and that the only thing that was talked about in the environment was about the price increase instead of your value proposition. Thanks to the subsequent fall that the king crypto asset registered, the entire market could understand that like everyone else in traditional finance, cryptocurrencies had their bullish and bearish cycles, but it was these cycles that took us from $ 3,200 per Bitcoin to the prices at which it is listed today.

Time has passed, cryptocurrencies are much more mature than they were years ago. Paradoxically, the crisis that led to correcting with an impact that had not been seen in the entire decade and led investors to see the outlook for equities as it was seen during the 2008 crisis, made the price of Bitcoin and all altcoins could gain enough momentum to the upside to make the biggest bullish rally that has been appreciated in the market born during the digital age, of course, there was support thanks to the never-before-seen injection of money that was sponsored by lax monetary policies from the United States Federal Reserve.

The money injected into the economy had to end up somewhere, it is then that we could appreciate how venture capital companies made their appearance to support the growth of initiatives from the decentralized system; Coinbase Venture, Digital Currency Group and PolyChain Capital, became the example of where the capital that wanted to achieve high rates of return should be deposited, through the implementation of tokens, non-fungible digital assets that became sources of income for its playability, decentralized finances, loans, offering savers the staking mode on their currencies, among other sources of investment.

Venture Capital investments year after year in cryptocurrencies, in 2021 the milestone was registered with 30,000 million dollars. Source: Bloomberg.

More specifically, the capital financing rounds belonging to the world of cryptocurrencies that have set a precedent of stability for institutional investment, and that have also been large enough to attract the attention of the media by attracting new capital. with investment intention, are the following:

FTX: closed a $ 1 billion Series B funding round in July, raising its valuation to $ 18 billion.

Custodian New York Digital Investment Group – Raised $ 1 billion in mid-December, reaching a valuation of $ 7 billion.

Forte: provider of Blockchain integration tools for game publishers, closed its trading round with 725 million dollars.

Dapper Labs: the platform responsible for the viral phenomenon CryptoKitties, raised $ 350 million with the participation of basketball champion Michael Jordan, raising its valuation to $ 2.5 billion.

Sky Mavis – The developer of the popular NFT game Axie Infinity, raised more than $ 150 million, bringing its valuation to $ 3 billion by October this year.

“We have gone beyond digital gold. We have financial services including art, games in the NFT subcategory, Web 3.0 with results yet to be seen, decentralized social media, play to win… All of this made investors think that exposure was not enough. “

Spencer Bogart, a general partner at Blockchain Capital LLC, noted in comment to Bloomberg.