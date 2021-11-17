Despite the fashions They come and go, it seems that as of the writing of this article, many young people still want to emulate their parents using wired headphones. However, the current trend, and the most sensible thing to do, is to resort to wireless sound devices, which will allow you to avoid discomfort while listening to music, videos or your favorite podcasts, with the great advantage of almost not knowing that you carry them with you. If you want to know our proposals, in the following paragraphs we will try to offer you a range of articles as wide as possible.

We are facing a type of handset That put in the ear, an important aspect to value since not all people like to feel that auditory interference, and that the company presents us Blackview. The product comes with Bluetooth 5.0 built-in and with a high performance chip to facilitate a stable wireless connection, faster transmission speed, and better compatibility. The battery hard 5 hours of playback And till 25 hours using the cargo box. It has touch controls and a Ergonomic design to fit your ear.

It is impossible to talk about these types of products and not mention the asian company, this time with a model of headband headphones, something you should keep in mind. With the design per flag, this product has a 35 hour battery of duration, obviously much higher than any ear headset, and that, in addition, has the quality of being able to use fast charge. You will be able to perform and receive calls, invoke your voice assistant favorite, use connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 and listen to many more nuances thanks to its 30-millimeter diaphragm unit.

If before we talked about design, these headphones from the company SoundPEATS They are one of the most beautiful products you can buy today. In addition, this product has connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 and the chip Qualcomm QCC3040 integrated, so the connection will be perfect and the sound will be heard spectacularly. The Noise Cancellation allows you to make clear calls, while the weight decade handset It is 3.9 grams and that of the case is 27 grams. The technology True Wireless Stereo Plus balances the consumption between two headphones and improves the stability of the connection to the maximum. The battery, playing, hard 5 hours approximately and with the case it reaches 25 hours.

We introduce in this list of recommendations a little known manufacturer in our country, but that offers us a really interesting. Your wireless headphones have connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 and compatibility with multiple formats to provide a almost instant pairing and smooth and stable transmission. The product has IPX8 water resistance, which allow them to be submerged in water at a depth of one meter for 30 minutes, and with 6 hours of playback, arriving at 30 hours with the charging case.

A company that is doing things really well in recent times, Soundcore, offers us some wireless headband headphones comprising 40 mm diaphragms to be able to listen to every detail of your favorite music. Its technology advanced noise cancellation uses two noise-sensing microphones, which will pick up and filter up to 95% of ambient low-frequency sound. Have three sound modes, transport, exteriors and interiors, to be able to adapt the environment and your sounds perfectly. With 40 hours of playback, would 60 hours In Standard Mode, you won’t have to worry about charging them too often.

One of the more affordable products from our list of recommendations will not go unnoticed by those who look at the price, the design and the type of headphones that don’t fit inside the earrather, they rest on the ear. In this case, this product has technology Bluetooth 5.1, which guarantees a more stable connection, lower latency and lower power consumption. In addition, each handset it only weighs 3.5 grams, its battery It is 4 hours of reproduction, arriving at 24 hours with the charging case, which, by the way, has a 350 mAh charge. Their touch controls They will help you control incoming calls and playback.

