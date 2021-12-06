The categories They are from Silent Movie, Horror, Electronic, Romantic, Western, Comedy, Adventure, Celtic Fantasy, Mystery, Relaxing, Modern Cinema, Video Games, and more. You need to register to get the songs.

ZapSplat is a website with several free sound effects for video games, so it will be interesting to be able to edit this type of content. in total they have more than 4500 video game content free. There are other interesting clues in the different categories, such as animals, bells, anime, food and drink, from home and more, even royalty-free music. To use them we must register.

It can be downloaded at MP3 and WAV with the license that indicates to the side. If we do not want to give credit for the use of these contents we can upgrade to a Gold account with a small donation of our choice.

On this page we will find different sounds of good quality for download, which we can use in our creations or whatever we need. There is the random of the day, recent, most downloaded and different possibilities. We can listen to them without logging in, but in order to download them we will have to register if we have not already done so, and identify ourselves.

At the top of the page, on the right, we find a seeker in which we can find what interests us by doing the desired search. The results will appear with interesting information such as the number of downloads. In addition, we can see the licenses that interest us (attribution, non-commercial recognition, Creative Commons or samples) and navigate between the different labels. Above, we can also see how we want sort the results or activate the advanced search options if we want to refine the results.

Filmstock is a website with many effects copyright free, among other resources, which is frequently updated with new music. We will find categories such as animals, science fiction, video games, DJ, cute and much more. We will see everything we need to create. We can get the effects in Filmora editing software. After listening to the selected audio we can have it in MP3 and WAV. When you click to download, a floating window will appear in which you will be able to choose.

Once the selection is made, we must log in with Wondershare Filmstock, create an account or access with social networks. There are payment plans, however, we can create an account in the free plan in which we can get certain of them with a green label and with a royalty-free license. Taking into account the amount of possibilities that there are, we can find something that we like without having to opt for payment plans, unless we want it. There are new resources every month.

This page has several free effects that we can access if we log in to the page. We can explore its different categories with lots of resources without having to register, even doing the search, but when push comes to shove it will ask us to log in. It has more than half a million effects and sounds to choose from that we can use for any multimedia or audiovisual production for commercial and non-commercial broadcasting, although we must credit the source.

The search engine, if we do not want to deal with the categories, is in the upper left part of the page. We may need to search in English to find any results. Once we find what we are looking for, we can view relevant information, listen to it, and download MP3.

No registration

If what we are looking for are pages in which in addition to accessing free downloads we do not have to register, there are also several websites of confidence in which to find the best content without having to go beyond the purpose itself and download it. There are pages that do not require registration for their use, in some of which it is optional to do so and in others it does not even give the option.

This is very practical, because there are many users who do not trust what they are going to do with their data, they do not want to spend time registering, confirming the registration and then returning to the web to proceed to get the content that interests them, something even more interesting if we only want a sound and we do not seek to complicate ourselves.

On this page we can find many good quality free content of all kinds and royalty free. We just have to click the right button and save so that the audio track is downloaded in WAV format. One of the main characteristics of this page classified in categories is that it does not need registration. They offer royalty-free music since 1996, being able to explore the music libraries, listen to each track and download it or add it to the cart according to the option.

The free effects, which will appear below the featured collection in which there is paid music, can be obtained directly from MP3 or WAV after having accessed the corresponding section and choosing the desired one. We can continue searching the page or click on the next page from it, since it offers this possibility, so we can choose the one we like the most.

The website of the Ministry of Education also has thousands of free sounds, among other interesting resources. Specifically, more than 6000 audios among which there are female voices, animals and much more, available in MP3, WAV and OGG. The music is free, under a Creative Commons license and you don’t have to register to download.

Of course, we have to enable Flash player in the browser to be able to see the list of audios, since the music content bank works with it. Otherwise, a page will appear where we must get hold of it, which is a disappointment for many users since Adobe has stopped supporting this function. Hopefully they solve this so that all users can enjoy these contents. If we have it activated, we will have no problem accessing it.

In case we do not have Flash Player enabled or we want to do it, mainly because it is not found on its official website either, we can to search on the page and the different results will appear. Once our selection is made, we must accept the conditions and we will have the desired effect at the time.

PacDV Free Sound effects is a page where we find different royalty free sounds for designers, music producers, filmmakers or our creations. They have content in different categories, such as music, people, transportation, voices, home, environment, machines, mechanic and many others. We just have to go to the corresponding category and choose the one that interests us. It will indicate its format (usually WAV or MP3), its duration and file size.

Once we see the progress and discover that we are interested in having it, we must give the file name. It will open in a new black screen. To proceed with its download, we must give where there are 3 points and click to download. We can also shape the playback speed. You do not need registration.

This is a website where we can find free effects. To do this, we just have to go to the different sound categories at the top of the page. We can also upload our own creations. The categories They can be cartoon, environment, animals, Christmas, city, children, mechanical and others. Once we access the category, the different contents that exist appear to us.

We can listen to them, see their size, duration, listen to them in the player shown in green and even get hold of them without registration. The download option is right next to the name, on its left. If we press that arrow, it will download automatically. We can also do our own searches, once the category is selected, in the search engine that appears just above the results.

99Sounds is a collection of free effects for game development, music production, creative sound design, movie scores, YouTube, and other uses. It has a good collection royalty free From author. Contains 99 audio files in 24-bit WAV format.

Also has battery samples and more. We can use them directly to be inspired by our creations, to use, or to see an audio demonstration. If we give it to download, the option to set a price will appear, but we can do it at no cost. They send it to us by email.