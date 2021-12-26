With this channel you can follow and live LaLiga Santander, since, although obviously you will not see the matches live, you will be able to see the goals of the stars, expert opinions, historical moments, great plays and much more. They have more than 32 thousand followers and publish content frequently, so you can see their most recent and outstanding videos, among which you will find some talks and much more.

If you want to be aware of the sports news of the Spanish Soccer League, this is the channel where you should inform yourself. You can also find the channels of some of your favorite teams, such as Real Madrid or FC Barcelona on Twitch.

This is a Twitch channel that far exceeds the half a million followers and that it updates frequently with new sports content. In its calendar you will be able to see the previous broadcasts of each of the days so that you do not miss anything.

It is the official channel of El Chiringuito de Jugones, where you will find all the entertainment, information and passion for sports also on Twitch. Follow them and you will access good sports content whenever you want.

Politics

Politics is a controversial issue, so it is difficult to find channels in Spanish that do not lead to controversy, especially since each person has their own political ideas. This is also what enriches us, that is why we are going to tell you about channels in which debate, reflection and in which politics it is very present, in one way or another.

The Pedro Rosillo channel is the one in which the sociopolitical and economic reality Spanish and global level in an analytical way, so that you know all the infrahistory of history and much more. It is dedicated to the analysis of the current Spanish and global socio-political and economic situation. Know the intrahistory of history. You will be able to see the videos that he has published and know the next transmissions in advance, so you do not miss a broadcast, live or later. You just have to see the calendar, and if you are interested in some content, choose it to enjoy it.

You will meet information, interviews and much more, for you to think and reflect on current affairs. It has more than 12 thousand followers and thousands of visits to its content, as well as being highly commented on in its broadcasts.

The Wall of Truth is a channel that says it talks about the actual actuality in which we all have a voice. With about 2,600 followers, it is a channel that has various content related to politics, citizen security and more. You can find a topic that may seem controversial to you, but as in any channel of this type. Among the topics being debated you will find the coronavirus and the actions of politicians in this regard.

Has videos of conferences, demonstrations and different types of broadcasts that seek what they consider to be their main objective. Their videos are also highly commented, so you can not only see their content but also what other people think.

With about 14 thousand followers, the channel Juan Rallo offers live broadcasts that you can also see in podcast format. It is the channel of Juan Ramón Rallo, a doctor in Economics who seeks to reflect on the economic, philosophical and political principles of liberalism. You will come across political, social issues and much more from the position of an economics expert.

It is a place to reflect, debate and much more. You will find their videos in which there may be talks, interviews and else. Do not miss them since surely there is a current topic that you are interested in following from a different perspective.

Video game

Twitch channels where they talk about video games are not scarce, in fact, the social network is very focused on this type of content and you will find both streamers who provide their content live and other people who share their impressions, do debates, talks or plays while they show you their secrets. Therefore, we are going to comment on some channels in Spanish that you should not miss if you are looking for something different.

SrtaMaverick is a channel that broadcasts content from Clash of Clans With some frequency. If you like this game and want to discover new secrets, tricks or see how other people play, you cannot miss this channel. You will learn much more about this game by seeing how it progresses in it, in addition to making everything much more enjoyable.

He interacts a lot with his followers, in fact, he has a large number of followers and comments on his content. With more than 10,000 followers, it is one of the reference places if you are looking for new video game content.

CH14 is a channel with about 589 thousand followers where you will see him chatting about different topics or playing Call of Duty Warzone. If you like this game and you want to see how other people do it, advance phases or discover their secrets, it is a good channel. You can see the new content that he broadcasts frequently, as well as his talks and discussions. It claims to be very competitive and adds a touch of humor to its content.

If you look at your calendar you will see the content you have recently created and what is the next Chicarito broadcast, so you don’t miss it. In the meantime, enjoy the above content and the comments you receive from your followers. If you want, go ahead and participate.

Science

The world of science has also managed to gain a foothold on Twitch, and that is why we are going to tell you about some podcast channels that you should not miss if you like this type of content, in which you will learn about something new that you did not know or can question. what you thought you knew. Discover some of the science podcast channels that you can find in Spanish.

Nuevo Espacio Virtual is a channel that broadcasts talk shows and podcasts With more than 8200 followers where you will find the content it has broadcast or you can follow it live when it does. Its contents are mainly scientific, the latter being more focused on the math and analysis of this type. If you want to see their latest or previous broadcasts, go to the calendar.

Scenio is a channel where they talk about science in a creative way, disclosure with flow and lots of entertainment. He has more than 30 thousand followers and videos of his most outstanding recent broadcasts. You will come across different types of content broadcast by various people with good knowledge and passion for science and technology.

About 3D printing, science, engines and many more topics where knowledge becomes entertaining. It has been created by a non-profit group that wants to create synergy between creators of the world of the disclosure and one of the results of this can be seen in each of the Twitch videos. Each one of the contents will make you think, and if you dare to participate you will be able to clear up any doubts that may arise.

CdeCiencia is a channel that broadcasts content not as often as we would like, but with a certain frequency. Has more than 58 thousand followers and many contents in which you will get to know the world of science in a different way, among which you will see more about space travel, the interdimensional void and much more. One of his videos, with more than 1800 visits, is Recreando «No time for caution» on KSP.

You will see their talks, the comments of the users, you will ask yourself questions and much more. If you want to know more about science and similar topics and you want to know the impressions of other people, follow the channel to be notified of new content first hand.

General

In addition to the podcast channels of the topics mentioned below, it is necessary to show some others in which to entertain yourself with varied content, that is why we comment on some general channels that can arouse your attention and to which you can go when you want to hang out, search something different or share the talks live to participate in some cases.

Ronrolove is a channel by a girl named Elena who has earned her popularity by far. Has more than 42 thousand followers and he likes to chat with the chat and talk about many topics that may be interesting to you. His name comes from the purr of cats and love for him. She also talks about fashion, makeup and the topics she is passionate about, or everyday things.

Is a Mukbang geek and in his free time he watches dramas. If you look at their calendar, you will be able to see the most recent videos and consult them and you will also know what their next transmission is. If you want to see a little of everything or enjoy a entertaining and varied chat for entertainment or hang out, it may be the place you’re looking for.

Pablo Luna Morilla has the most varied content through talk shows and podcasts. He has more than 10,000 followers and love to chat, so in his videos you will find him sharing his impressions with other people. You can watch their latest videos or wait for their next broadcast. His talks with Gerard, Agoney, Alfred García, Jesús Rendon, Danny Romero, Hugo Cobo, María Pelae and many more people.

If you want to know what they are talking about, come to the channel. From videos or calendar you can see the previous broadcasts, as well as follow them live. If you want to be aware of their news, follow their channel. Find out more about what’s on the presenter’s channel From 0 Show.

Urbana Play 104.3 FM is a Twitch channel in which in addition to its live content you will be able to see his videos in which there are talks and much more. They broadcast from Talk Show & Podcast and have hundreds of viewers in real time. It has a total of more than 34 thousand followers. In its calendar you will know when its next broadcast is, if it is live and you will also be able to find the previous videos in case you have missed something.

It is an Argentine channel, specifically Buenos Aires, in case you want to be up to date with what is happening there, you want to see what is being talked about and much more.

el_vagadumbo is a channel with a bit of everything, which broadcasts frequently and has more than 37 thousand followers. In their calendar you can see what their latest videos are about and when the last broadcast was. It is a channel of Talk shows and podcast very varied that has hundreds of visits in its broadcasts and several comments. You will be able to see his talks with other people on video and what his followers say to him. He even shows his disappointment with some.

If you want to see something different, it is a channel that offers you varied content, so it will not leave you indifferent.