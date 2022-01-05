Best transport and parcel companies in Spain

When you receive a package from the Post Office and it is not there, the postman or wallet leaves a notice indicating that we were absent. It is the arrival notice and they describe it like this on their website “The Arrival Notice is an informative document for the recipient of a shipment. The postman will deposit it in the mailbox if the addressee is not at home at the time of delivery ”. Here we see the shipping number, sender and date of attempted delivery. We must then pick it up at the closest office from the next business day using our identity card or filling in an authorization for a relative or close person to pick it up with a photocopy of our ID.

Correos has a delivery schedule from 8:00 in the morning to 22:00 at night and ordinary deliveries do not have to be by hand but you may receive something in the mailbox if it fits in it. For example, jewelry or stationery.

The Correos group has its own courier company: Correos Express. If you receive a package and you are not at home, you must go to a Post Office to pick it up by following the corresponding steps. Like the rest of this list, we can send packages or receive them when we have made an online purchase and Correos Express is usually one of the companies most used by stores.

According to its own website, there are more than 60 delegations in Spain, more than 5,000 vehicles and has full coverage in Spain and Portugal with more than 65 million shipments each year. From their website we can see where our shipment is.

In case of any problem, you can have customer service on the phone 913 277 020 or fill out a form through the company’s website.

One of the classics in Spain is SEUR and one of those that you have surely used to send or receive something, although their customer service is not the most recommended and their contact telephone number is 902 where you will have to pay (specifically, 902 503 260 with attention from eight in the morning to seven in the afternoon from Monday to Friday) But it is one of the most popular, most used and with more than 1,500 stores throughout the national territory as well as establishments outside.

SEUR allows us manage the status of a shipment or it allows us options such as changing the date or time of collection if we agree to follow up on this. If an unforeseen event arises and we are not going to be at home, we can choose the time slot that suits us best on an exact day, although this option will not always work for you. In case of receiving a package and you are not there, you will receive an SMS with failed delivery and possibilities to try a new delivery or pick it up.

One of the specialties of this transport company is Cold SEUR, its solution designed to transport fresh products and that has coverage in Spain and France if we want to buy food through the Internet. With delivery always in the morning and with rigorous thermal controls so that the product does not spoil.

MRW is another of the best known companies in our country. A Spanish company based in Valencia and operating in Spain but also in Portugal, Gibraltar, Portugal, Andorra and Venezuela. They boast of having around 70 million shipments per year, more than 3,300 vehicles, more than 1,600 different routes and more than 550 offices in total throughout the territory they cover.

It is one of the most used by many online companies, Internet shops of all kinds that usually offer shipping in 24 or 48 hours in most cases, but it is also a recommended option for private shipments since it has a special price for students who live abroad or because it is one of the few companies of transport that has an option to send pets if, for example, you adopt.

There are many types of shipments: delivery before eight o’clock in the morning, before ten o’clock in the morning, twelve o’clock or two o’clock. Or others such as shipments with pickup and delivery on the same day, for example. In the case of online stores, it is usual for the delivery to be made between 24 hours and 72 hours from the purchase.

We can track the shipment from your website or we can arrange a delivery using the shipping number and phone number. If you are not at home, we can go to an office looking for the closest one on their website.

Another of the parcel companies in Spain is GLS, operating in our country since 2005. It is a company german based in Amsterdam and that you have surely seen at home when you have ordered from international pages, for example. Like the rest, it allows us to send packages but also allows us to receive them when we buy online.

According to the GLS FAQ section, the eNational shipments are delivered within a standard period of 24 hours working days once they receive the package and the standard delivery time in Europe is from 24 hours to 96 hours in total.

From the tracking section We can write the shipping number or delivery note, choose if the order is national or international, write the postal code and know where it is. Although it may vary, the usual GLS hours according to Amazon are from eight in the morning to eight in the afternoon with deliveries from Monday to Friday.

UPS is United Parcel Service. An American transport company that is also based in Europe and operates in Spain with international shipments. We will generally meet UPS as a delivery person when we ask something from another country. It has a drawback if you want to collect the order and that is that it does not have physical stores where we can collect it, like others on this list. In return, the advantage is that there are many small or tobacco shops that function as a collection point so that we can come to get our package.

The UPS contact telephone number is 900102410 and they can attend us from eight in the morning to eight in the afternoon from Monday to Friday and on Saturdays from nine in the morning to two in the afternoon. Or through their website with a chat service with the same hours. For delivery, the hours are also Monday through Friday but generally they will be from eight in the morning until six in the afternoon.

Like the rest, you can do shipment tracking from the website. In the case of receiving a package and not being there, there are two options: if it has less than 20 KG it is delivered to an authorized collection point.

Paack it is a company a lot more recent than the previous ones. A company that has been available for five years and currently works in four different countries. Among them, Spain. It is very different from the others because it is not designed for shipments between individuals but Paack usually offers scheduled deliveries. That is, you can choose the day and time you want something delivered. That is why it is used by many Spanish companies and stores when We request dispatch within the day or dispatch within two hours. We find it in many food companies such as La Sirena, Alcampo, Nespresso, Veritas, Pastelerías Mallorca … Or department stores such as El Corte Inglés or Worten if you want fast delivery.

The Paack website is not intuitive at all and finding the contact in it is uncomfortable and difficult, making contacting or finding solutions much more annoying than in all the companies on this list. In addition, it does not have physical points where we can collect orders although generally it will not be necessary to do so. because they are same day store deliveries and it will be difficult or rare that we are not at home at the time we have chosen, being us the ones who have agreed to the delivery .. Even so, it is much less complete than the rest.

Which are the best?

There is no current ranking that lets us know which are the best or worst transport companies in Spain and it will depend on many factors. For example, it will also depend on the delivery person in your area and we cannot generalize. In any case, we can resort to studies or reports from years ago that give us an idea of ​​what users value or which ones are the best valued.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) launched in 2019 a study on user satisfaction with parcel and postal services, which ones do you prefer? We have to bear in mind that this question to consumers is from the year 2019 and may have changed today, but we can use the OCU study as an example for a general opinion. The companies analyzed were Correos y Correos Express, DHL, MRW, Seur, ASM, Envialia, Tourline Express, FedEx, UPS and Nacex…

According to the OCU, there were two preferred companies in the shipment of parcels at the time of the study: Correo and Correos Express used by 60% of those surveyed to send a national or international package. But let’s bear in mind that this is related to shipping and not as much as receiving online purchases, for example.

At a general level, the OCU pointed out in 2019 that general satisfaction is remarkable and that no company suspends, but that does not mean that we have problems, delays and losses. Fedex, UPS, Nacex, MRW and DHL stood out with more than 7 points. While Envialia or Tourline Express do not exceed 6 points.

In 2017, the OCU also carried out a study in which the deficiencies of express parcels were discussed. For example, from companies such as Envialia or Tourline Express They highlight the difficulty of contacting in case of having a problem. In others, such as DHL, they claim that 20% of the orders arrived late.