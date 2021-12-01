Best steering wheels for PS5: models, comparison and compatibility

New generation consoles are very close to current computers. For a few years, simulation has been almost exclusively PC terrain. However, PS5 and Xbox Series X have teraflops more than enough to face very complex simulators. If you are looking for a comprehensive simulation, the ideal is that you acquire a steering wheel of mid-range up, even if it is your first flyer. If you are just looking for fun, it is not worth buying a professional steering wheel, since you will not be able to get the most out of it, and it will be more interesting to invest that money in more driving games.

Scalability

There are steering wheel kits that are totally enclosed. They carry their hoop and pedal board. We will not be able use more accessories. They are usually the cheapest and most affordable devices on the market. On the other hand, some mid-range equipment onwards do allow the use of interchangeable pedalboards, custom rims (for example, attach an F1 steering wheel) or add a gearshift lever.

If your idea is to start with a steering wheel and some pedals and improve, it is convenient that you start with a slightly more advanced set that does allow you to gradually raise the level, or at least, lets you exchange some elements for others .

Strength and precision

What gives simulation steering wheels magic is the well-known force feedback. It’s about a motor that simulates the direction of the car, which will give us the feeling of real driving. The higher force feedback we have, more different vehicles we can credibly simulate.

The same goes for steering angle or steering wheel dead zones. Greater precision always implies a highest price. You will have to assess whether or not the jump is worth it depending on the budget you have and the number of hours you plan to spend on simulator video games.

Other features

Lastly, there are quite a few more factors that will directly influence your gameplay. For example, if you are going to play Formula 1 titles, you probably don’t need a clutch pedal board, but it would be interesting to be able to use a single-seater rim.

On the other hand, if rallying is your thing, the normal thing is that you do want to use a base with a clutch, a manual gear lever and a configurable pedal board to put the pedals to your liking and to be able to perform the toe-heel technique, for example.

Best Models

Logitech G923 TrueForce

Logitech has vast experience making steering wheel and pedal assemblies for computers and consoles. The G923 Trueforce is the evolution of the G29 and G920.

In the physical aspect, this new model is very similar to its predecessor, which already enjoyed good materials and more than decent measures. Its improvement is in the TrueForce technology, what is a new engine force feedback, which will provide a more realistic gaming experience, with purer vibrations and superior precision when facing the curves.

Logitech G29 Driving Force

Yes, this is the older version of Logitech’s steering wheel, which came out for PS4 and is totally compatible with PS5. It is one of the steering wheels that has sold the most units and has a quite remarkable reputation. If the G923 is on your budget, this model is one of the most interesting you will find. Although both Logitech models include paddles, you can also use the gear lever Lotigech G Driving Force, which, in addition, has a very attractive price.

Thrustmaster T248

This proposal offers a leap from Logitech’s proposals and is also compatible with PS4. It has a total of 25 buttons, a little display to display information and the possibility of adjust the force feedback on the progress. The triple pedalboard can be configured to our liking and you can even change the pressure mode to adjust the brake to our liking. It is fully PC compatible and a shifter brand sold separately.

Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro

The Fanatec brand is one of the best known in the world of simracing Thanks to the quality of their products. The brand has presented a whole range of new models for PlayStation 5 on the occasion of the launch of Gran Turismo 7.

The DD Pro is the most affordable of all, and will go on sale in March 2022. It features a revolutionary new engine force feedback, a keypad very similar to what we would have in a GT and very extensive connectivity options, since we can attach all kinds of pedals, a handbrake and up to two gear levers simultaneously.

Thrustmaster T300 and T300RS

It is a mid-range model and can be purchased at various finishes. The RS version and RS GT Edition have PlayStation buttons, while the Ferrari Integral version has exactly the same buttons as the Ferrari 599XX EVO approved for competition. We will have to customize the button panel ourselves to use it, giving it a more realistic look behind the wheel. The ring is 30 centimeters centimeters and will be lined in alcantara or leather depending on the finish you choose. Each set comes with its 2 or 3 pedal pedal board, but you can buy the base T3PA Pro separately, as well as the gear plate Thrustmaster TH8A and the handbrake TSS Handbrake.

Offers compatibility with PS4, PS5 and PC.

HORI Apex

The HORI steering wheel is officially licensed by Sony and different versions even for Switch. Have a good price and it’s wireless. Of course, we must inform you that it is a initiation flyer, for beginners, and that it is not a product really intended for realistic simulation. It can be used perfectly to enjoy simulators, but it does not offer the experience of other more advanced steering wheels.

