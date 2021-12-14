What type of SSD drives are compatible with the PS5

Your PS5 has an expansion slot that can accommodate M.2-type solid state drives of various sizes. However, not all discs of this type are the same, so these are the minimum requirements that Sony establishes.

Format: PCIe Gen 4.0 (x4) M.2 NVMe SSD.

PCIe Gen 4.0 (x4) M.2 NVMe SSD. Capacity : 250GB, 500GB, 1Tb, 2TB or 4TB.

: 250GB, 500GB, 1Tb, 2TB or 4TB. Reading speed : 5500MB / s or higher.

: 5500MB / s or higher. Maximum size, including heatsink : 110 x 25 x 11.25 millimeters.

: 110 x 25 x 11.25 millimeters. Form factor : 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 (the discs that you are going to see in this list are of this format) or 22110.

: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 (the discs that you are going to see in this list are of this format) or 22110. Heatsink required heat.

In general, last generation discs, with the particularity that they require a heat sink.

The latter is what allows you to achieve the high read and write speeds that the PS5 needs, without you being able to fry an egg on top of the device.

Don’t worry, this selection of SSD drives for the PS5 more than meets these requirements.

The 1TB Western Digital Black SN850, the best SSD for your PS5

The most recommended option that we opt for in most cases is the WD Black SN850 with 1 Terabyte of storage. In fact, it’s our personal choice and, in the video above, we show you how to install it, step by step, on your PS5.

As you will see, the procedure is very easy and also works for any other device on this list, since they are all of the same 2280 format.

Western Digital is a disk expert and this SSD is perfect for the PS5. We know that it is not cheap, because the 1 Terabyte version right now is above 300 euros, but the truth is that it is very good.

With the Terabyte of space that it brings, you forget about storage capacity and easily reach speeds of 7000 MB per second in reading and a little less in writing. One last.

Its 500 GB version is for just under 150 euros and is also an excellent option if you can manage with less capacity. Yes indeed, be very careful to choose the option with heatsink, not the standard one.

Sabrent Rocket 4 2 TB, for those who need as much space as possible

If you are one of those who does not want to uninstall anything, or suffer from anxiety about the space that is free, this is your option.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 is an SSD compatible with your Playstation 5 that offers a version with no less than 2 Terabytes of storage.

All that space comes with a price close to 400 euros, but the truth is that, in proportion per Terabytes, it is relatively inexpensive. Keep in mind that, many times, doubling the space on these types of discs means practically doubling the price.

Its 1 TB version usually has a price of about 240 euros, somewhat cheaper than Western Digital. Rarely, you will be able to see it for a little less than 200 euros. If so, don’t even think about it, it would be the best choice. in quality-price.

And of course, if you want to spend more on the SSD than on the PS5, you have the option of 4 TB and you store the Library of Alexandria in there.

Normally, it will cost you about 950 euros, although you very rarely find it for about 850.

Silicon Power 1TB, the cheapest option possible

If your budget is the tightest, the cheapest fourth generation SSD compatible with your PS5 is the 1 TB Silicon Power.

Taking into account that the Terabyte does not fall below 200 euros right now, Silicon Power offers it for a price that orbit around 150 euros.

In return, you also get lower benefits, that’s life. It is compatible with the PS5, yes, but its read and write speeds are also lower than the rest of the options on the list.

We put it as an option and it is the best for less price, but you will see that it does not seem to have a heatsink similar to the rest. The brand does not refer to this aspect in a specific way either, but some users say that the sticker with the brand’s name acts as a small heatsink.

Let’s see, nothing is going to catch fire, don’t worry, but basically, it’s because it meets the minimum speed requirements by scraping.

Seagate Firecuda 530, the next most recommended budget option

If you can spend about 50 or 60 euros more, we recommend that you choose the Seagate Firecuda instead of the previous Silicon Power, really.

With this album, already we return to the speeds of the rest of the options. Seagate advertises it at up to 7,300MB per second. This would imply 300 MB / s more than Western Digital, but no, not kidding.

Sometimes, you can find it around 200 euros, in that case, go for it without turning it around. The most common is see it for between 220 and 250 euros. A good option in that range, which would be on par with the Sabrent we have seen.

Samsung 980 Pro, the safe option, with good quality at a reasonable price

If you want quality and a reasonable price, because you know that bargains do not exist and you play it safe, the Samsung 980 Pro is your choice.

It complies with all the features of Sony, its speed is 7000 MB per second (in reading, when you see announce the maximum speed of an SSD it is always in reading, because it is the fastest) and it has an excellent heat sink.

All that for a reasonable price of about 250 euros. Sometimes it is usually even lower, about 220. Considering that it came out for around 300 euros, and that even at that price it is recommended, this is an option with which you do not fail.

As you can see, these SSDs for PS5 are of the latest generation, they have an enormous speed that forces them to carry a heatsink to reach it (without melting a hole in the console) and they are usually above 200 euros.

And so you don’t mess around, any of the ones we’ve shown you is an excellent option and you’ll end that anxiety about free space on your Playstation 5.

This article contains affiliate links. The Output could receive a small commission if you buy something of what we have selected. However, no brand has influenced any of these choices. They are the best options right now and, As you can see in the video, we really use what we recommend.