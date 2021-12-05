Original movie or saga:

Platform: Disney +

Year : 2018

Duration: Two hours and 14 minutes

Thematic : Humor, comedy

Recommended age : For over 12 years

The adventure of the ewoks

The popularity of the Ewoks featured in Star Wars was such that a couple of movies were even made focusing on them, so audiences could continue to see those rebellion-assisting creatures in the classic George Lucas movie timeline. In this film the action develops between episodes V and VI and takes place on the moon of Endor. There, a family is trapped, the parents disappear, and a mysterious creature threatens them. But the children meet the Ewoks and after a first moment of fright they ally with them to be able to reunite the family and save yourself from the clutches of the fearsome gorax. An entertaining film that fulfills its function of making the public fall in love with these furry characters.

Original movie or saga : Star Wars Saga

Platform : Disney Plus

Year : 1984

Duration : One hour and 36 minutes

Thematic : Star Wars Vintage, Expanded Universe

Recommended age: For over six years

Fantastic beasts and where to find them

This movie written by JK Rowling and directed by David Yates has an inevitable comparison with Harry Potter, since the creator and the director are the same as those of the films in the saga. The setting of the film is the same magical world in which the events narrated in Harry Potter take place, but in another era. This film is about a magician, Gellert Grindelwald, wanted in Europe for his dangerous acts. At the same time In New York, Newt Scamander arrives in town with a series of magical creatures in his suitcase and he suffers an incident that will cause the creatures to escape. A fun movie, full of magic, for Harry Potter fans and for those who want to get hooked on a new saga.

Original movie or saga : Harry Potter

Platform : Movistar Plus

Year : 2016

Duration : Two hours and seven minutes

Thematic : Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Magic, Action

Recommended age: For over seven years

Wolverine

The X-Men saga it has led to a good number of films, both of the group reunited and of its members separately. One of the most followed and successful movie characters was Wolverine, a mutant with claws on his hands, animal-like instincts, and superhuman strength. This film tells the character’s origins, his childhood, his childhood trauma and how he approached other mutants like him to form a team. Logan’s roots, his maturity, and the troubles he faced faces until he is part of the X-Men are narrated in this perfect film for lovers of superhero movies and specifically the X-Men.

Original movie or saga : X MEN

Platform : Disney Plus

Year : 2009

Duration : One hour and 48 minutes

Thematic : Superheroes, Marvel

Recommended age: For over twelve years

Children and cartoons

Children’s films and cartoons if you are looking for a spin-off to enjoy with the family.

Finding Dory

In this spin-off of Finding Nemo, the protagonist will be Dory, a little blue fish who suffers from short-term memory loss. In the film several characters will appear from the original film of the saga, but here the protagonist will be her, who will undertake a journey across the ocean to find her origins. Endless adventures, problems and fun situations that will delight the little ones. Dory’s jokes, her memory loss and the animals that accompany her on her long journey make up a very funny and entertaining script, as well as teaching values ​​as always happens with Pixar films.

Original movie or saga : Finding Nemo

Platform : Disney Plus

Year : 2016

Duration : One hour and 37 minutes

Thematic : Comedy, action and adventure, animation

Recommended age: For over six years

The minions

After the success of Despicable Me Gru, it was clear that the Minions were going to star in a movie. These little yellow, funny and cheerful creatures, have been on Earth since their formation and their existence is based on serving the greatest villain of each era, although they usually go wrong and they confine themselves in a cave, depressed. It is then that a Minion, Kevin, decides to find a new master and finds a convention of villains and convinces the rest of his companions to find someone to serve again. A movie very funny with a lot of adventures of these yellow creatures and many tangles.

Original movie or saga : Gru, my favorite villain

Platform : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Plus

Year : 2015

Duration : An hour and a half

Thematic : Comedy, animation, family movie

Recommended age: For over seven years

The cat with boots

This character from the Shrek saga earned the right to star in a movie. This spin-off features Antonio Banderas in the role of Puss in Boots, a feline who behaves as if he were the Fox. The film tells us about the childhood of Puss in Boots, his dangerous friendships and the flight from his home after an incident. From that moment on, he will face many dangers on his own and will begin an adventure that will lead him to meet other characters and start his life alone.

Original movie or saga : Shrek

Platform : Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video

Year : 2011

Duration : One hour and 32 minutes

Thematic : Humor

Recommended age: For ages above 7

Planes

After the success of Cars, came Aviones. A film very similar to that of cars, but with airplanes as the main characters. Dusty is a plane that is in charge of spraying but dreams of being a racing plane. Your boss doesn’t like your idea but your friends, a fuel truck and an old war plane, they cheer him on and train him so you can fulfill your dream. An entertaining movie for children, with values ​​and a lot of adventures to keep the little ones glued to the screen.

Original movie or saga : Cars

Platform : Disney Plus

Year : 2013

Duration : One hour and 31 minutes

Thematic : Cartoon, Childish

Recommended age: For over six years

The Penguins of Madagascar

Madagascar was an animated film with great success among children. And although they were not the main characters, the penguins had a great reputation for the fun of the situations they starred in. So much so that after the three conventional films of the saga, This spin-off was made in which these black and white animals were the owners of the action. The penguins will travel around the globe in their adventures, being captured, escaping and getting into hilarious trouble. A perfect movie for children and that will also make older people laugh.

Original movie or saga : Madagascar

Platform : Netflix, HBO Max

Year : 2014

Duration : One hour and 28 minutes

Thematic : Comedy, humor, cartoons

Recommended age: For all audiences

Other movies

Other spin-offs derived from hit movies such as High School Musical or the Warren File.

Sharpay’s fabulous adventure

High School Musical was one of the highest grossing and successful movies of its day and it’s no wonder Disney decided stretch the gum with a spin-off, starring Ashley Tisdale, in which we are going to see how she unfolds in New York, after high school and the adventures narrated in High School Musical. Sharpay and her dog Boi try to make a dent in the big city, looking for a contract that will catapult them to fame. His clumsiness, his doubts and many funny entanglements make the film an entertaining time.

Original movie or saga : High School Musical

Platform : Disney Plus

Year : 2011

Duration : One hour and 30 minutes

Thematic : Comedy, Teen, Musical

Recommended age: For all audiences

Anabelle

Annabelle is a spin-off of the horror film The Warren Files and it is about the beginning of the legend of the possession of the protagonist doll. The movie is set in 1967, when a criminal couple assaults a house and kills two people. Neighbors hear noise, call the police and the assailants try to kill them too, although they are unsuccessful. The murderer is Annabelle Higgins, daughter of the victims of the first house, who commits suicide with a doll in her arms. That doll brings with it various paranormal phenomena. A classic horror movie.

Original movie or saga : Warren expedient

Platform : HBO Max

Year : 2014

Duration : One hour and 34 minutes

Thematic : Horror, mystery, science fiction

Recommended age: For over 18 years

