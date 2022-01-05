Wireless charging technology will free you from all the cables you need to charge your mobile.

With the arrival of technology capable of charging our phones without the need for cables, we have seen how many manufacturers have opted for this technology as an alternative to the typical USB or Lightning cable.

It is true that wireless charging is generally slower than using a cable, but its ease of use and not having to deal with more cables outweighs that the battery charges slightly slower.

We have chosen some of the best wireless chargers you can buy and use with any smartphone with Qi Wireless technology, such as those from Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, Apple and other brands.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

You have to know that most wireless chargers come with a cable, but not with an adapter.

If you have an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13 you will know that your wireless charging system includes MagSafe, magnets that with the appropriate chargers allow you to align and stay glued so that you can charge your mobile at the same time you use it.

But most chargers, even those from Apple, are used for the rest of the mobile phones on the market. A standard that you can take advantage of and forget about cables at once.

Best for iPhone: Belkin Boost ↑ Charge with MagSafe

Belkin Boost ↑ Charge MagSafe at Amazon

Although Apple officially sells a MagSafe-compatible charger, its price is considerably higher than expected. Surprisingly, Belkin, one of the companies that Apple pampers the most to make accessories, has a charger with better quality and price.

Belkin Boost ↑ Charge with MagSafe It is a 7.5W charger compatible with all mobile phones with Qi technology, but it has MagSafe magnets, which automatically align with the back of the iPhone.

It includes a 2 meter UBS-C cable and an LED on the front that indicates the charge status. Its price is only 27.35 euros in white and in black a little more than 29 euros.

The fastest: Xiaomi 20 W High Speed ​​Wireless Charger Set

Xiaomi 20 W High Speed ​​Wireless Charger Set at Amazon

If you have a compatible smartphone with very high wireless charging speeds, normally in the premium range, you have a very fast and cheap charger among Xiaomi products, despite the fact that this brand has very few compatible mobiles.

The charger Xiaomi 20 W High Speed ​​Wireless Charger Set It is compatible with a 20 W load and also has a 27W wall charger, so you will not have to buy anything else, in the same package you have a charger, wall adapter and cable.

It is fully compatible with Samsung, OnePlus, Apple iPhone and those of the brand, such as Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 3 or Mi 9.

You can get it on Amazon for 27.90 euros.

Best value for money: Yootech 7.5W charger

Yootech Wireless Charger at Amazon

If you are looking for a wireless charger compatible with any smartphone or with headphone charging boxes such as Apple’s AirPods or Huawei FreeBuds (among many others), this Yootech wireless charger is one of the cheapest.

The Yootech 7.5W Wireless Charger only costs 12.74 euros on Amazon and is one of the best sellers.

It is compatible with any smartphone and has a green LED around it that indicates that it is charging your product. It does not include an adapter, but if you use one with QC 2.0 or QC 3.0, it can charge at 10W mobiles that accept this charge.

Best Dual Choice: Belkin BOOST ↑ CHARGE Dual

Belkin BOOST ↑ CHARGE Double at Amazon

If you need to charge two devices at the same time, for example two mobile phones or a mobile phone and headphones, the best option you can get right now is this charger Belkin Boost↑Double charge.

It is a two-zone charger compatible with any device that has Qi, in addition to providing up to 10W of current to each one, although in the iPhone it is restricted to 7.5W.

With Belkin’s Quality Assurance this adapter costs 32.26 euros in white and 36 euros in black.

With vertical support: Anker PowerWave

Anker PowerWave at Amazon

If you would like to charge your mobile and at the same time have a direct view of the screen, the best option is a charger with vertical support like this one. Anker PowerWave.

It is an adapter with a current of 7.5W and that is compatible with any smartphone on the market with Qi technology. It also has two coils inside, so it can charge the mobile both vertically and horizontally.

The price of this Anker PowerWave is only 24.99 euros on Amazon.