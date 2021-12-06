These are 8 apps to help you speak in public correctly for iPhone and iPad. Come in now!

Do you get nervous when you have to public speaking? Do not worry! Today we are going to show you some applications that can help you overcome stage fright.

If you are one of those who panic every time you have to do a presentation in class or the date is just approaching to give an important lecture and you feel terrified, we want to tell you that there are some free tools that can help you overcome public speaking panic.

Fortunately, App Store It is one of the stores with the greatest variety of options, therefore, we are going to show you a list so that you can practice at home and overcome your fears in front of the public.

These are the best public speaking simulators for iOS

Orai

Chiara

Voice memos

PromptSmart Pro

Nonverbal language

Speaker Clock

VirtualSpeech

Speeches app

Below you can see some Public speaking apps available for iPhone, where you can practice before speaking in front of other people.

Orai

Orai is an application that will help you gain confidence in front of the public and even to improve your communication skills. In a nutshell, this software will empower you so that you can speak in front of other people clearly and on time in public speaking, lectures, speeches, exhibits, and talks.

As you use it, the app will evaluating your tone of voice, rhythm, number of filler words, pauses, energy and will give you tips so you can improve your presentations.

Chiara

Chiara is a virtual reality app for public speaking. With this software you can live the experience as if it were the real world, speak in front of virtual people under the stage of your choice.

Logically the objective of this application is that you can analyze the timing of your speech, train, practice and, last but not least, correct the aspects where you have some weaknesses. The only detail is that you will need to have some Chiara glasses to get the most out of it.

Voice memos

Voice memos is a voice memo appAlthough it seems unusual, some people prefer to practice recording their voice to fine-tune details and listen for possible mistakes. If you are one of them then Voice memos is perfect for you.

Through its simple and straightforward interface, it allows you to record, edit, organize, listen and share voice notes, and you can even listen to yourself by doing recordings from your wrist with Apple watch.

PromptSmart Pro

Regardless of whether you are an educator, politician or podcaster, have a tool like PromptSmart Pro it is something very valuable. It is about application of “smart” teleprompter very effective that helps you practice and supports you when giving a speech, and even works to the rhythm of the speaker.

It is easy to use and you can get it freely in the App Store for just 19.99 euros depending on your subscription period. Without a doubt, it is one of the public speaking apps available for iPhone with more success.

Nonverbal language

Nonverbal language is an excellent application with tips and tricks for learn to speak in front of other people. So if the date of your presentation is almost approaching, it is time for you to download this app for iPhone and learn some communication tips.

The application shows you the important principles of non-verbal language and their meanings, among them the gestures of your fingers and hands, the head, eye and body movements stand out. That is, study the non-verbal communication with pictures and expressions.

Speaker Clock

Speaker Clock It is a kind of stopwatch that you can activate when you start your public talks and thus be able to control the points of the conversation, in order to cover the entire topic in the estimated time.

Best of all, your LED design It is oriented so that you can look at the stopwatch and even at long distances.

VirtualSpeech

VirtualSpeech offers you a virtual room to practice your public talks in real time. Best of all, you can see images of people staring into your eyes as if it were the real world. Depending on the level of your conference, you will see if the virtual audience feels encouraged to listen to you or is distracted.

Best of all, this VR application presents realistic scenarios, gives you a speech analysis and lets you add your own slides.

Speeches app

Speeches is an app available and optimized for iPhone and iPad where you can prepare your speeches and sermons in front of the public with editing tools and establish time periods.

Once your presentation is finished, you can share it with friends and colleagues for opinions and you can even import text files of Mail, Files and Dropbox. This app has a price of 4.99 euros, but it is a great investment if you notice all that it has to offer.

As you will see, there are many Public speaking apps available for iPhoneHowever, you can start by downloading this list of options to practice before giving your speech.

