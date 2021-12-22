Just a few decades ago, dinosaurs were thought to be related to lizards and crocodiles. Today we know that some of them are the ancestors of birds. And this incredible discovery provides new evidence.

Maybe a hen or a sparrow don’t have the fierceness or the size of a dinosaur, but we can glimpse some features in the physiognomy or movements, which remind us of them.

The latest studies dating back a few years reveal that some species of dinosaurs had feathers and wings, and they are beginning to be considered ancestors of today’s birds. That is to say, birds are descended from dinosaurs.

This impressive fossil that you see here is called Baby yingliang. Has between 66 and 72 million years, And it is the best preserved dinosaur embryo fossil in the world, that recently unveiled, as reported Phys.org:

Although hundreds of fossilized dinosaur eggs have been found, very few have embryos. And the ones that do show the bones broken and scattered all over the egg, so they don’t offer much information.

Baby yingliang it’s unique because the embryo is perfectly preserved. And, even more important: is in the necessary position to break the egg.

Exactly the same position as a bird, with the head bent towards the stomach, and the legs and hands raised. The baby dinosaur is ready to force himself and break the egg, although unfortunately for him, that never happened.

You can see a recreated image of the embryo in the opening photo of the news, where it is practically represented as a bird with a dinosaur tail

Baby Yingliang is about 27 centimeters, and it is inside an egg that measures 17 centimeters.

As we have said, it has a few 70 million years, and it is a oviraptorosaur, a dinosaur with feathers, although without wings. Instead they had two hands.

It was found in Ganzhou, southern China, 20 years ago, although it has not been until now that a team of the University of Birmingham and the University of Geosciences of China, in Beijing, have been able to study it.

Until now it was believed that this position to break the egg was typical of birds (it does not occur in other animals that lay eggs), but this wonderful fossil will force a change in natural science books, because thanks to it we know that dinosaurs also broke eggs in the same way as birds.

It is an instinctive position, which embryos adopt before becoming aware of themselves, and which is transmitted through DNA.

Strong new evidence of the ever closer relationship between dinosaurs and birds.