It may seem that Twelfth Night is far away, but it will arrive without realizing it and it is convenient to be organized so that the bull does not catch us. We say it from experience and we warn so that it does not happen to you, that then comes the rush, the stress, the scarcity of the gifts we have in mind and panic floods us.

Thinking about our favorite people and those things that they can be excited about is the first step when organizing the christmas shopping. It may be something that you have clarinet, you may also be very lost. In any case we bring a few suggestions.

We focus on kitchen gifts between practical and whimsical: knives, coffee makers, pasta machines, pots and much more. We take advantage of the Black Friday discounts to select products for the family’s kitchens, of all kinds and to fit in all the pockets that we can buy today from 12 to 100 euros.

Grater

East versatile and modern grater With several positions and two blades with different sizes, created by the English firm Joseph Joseph, it allows to cut various types of food with ease. Made of stainless steel, it has two cutting thicknesses, coarse and fine, depending on whether you choose one or the other side of the grater. In green or yellow, to choose for just € 15.52 € 12.56.





Joseph Joseph 20139 Multi-Grate Scoop Grater 2 in 1 with Protective Cover-Yellow, Plastic

Popcorn mold

Attention movie lovers! Get ready to edit the movie in your own home with homemade popcorn included, warm and freshly made. With this Lékué mold they will be ready in just three minutes in the microwave and for just € 20.99 € 12.99.





Lékué Popcorn cooking container, Red, 20 cm

Removable silicone mold

Pastry fans have a great ally in this removable silicone mold that can be used in a conventional oven, microwave or cold. The ceramic base It acts as a presentation plate, saving you from having to wash too much. They come in various sizes, the 10 cm one costs € 24.90 € 17.46.





Lékué Duo Mold 15 cm, Silicone, Red

Manual mincer

This type of mincer is perfect for all kinds of ingredients. Are simple and quick to use and they do not require any physical effort, you just have to stretch the rope and the blades take care of the rest. The stretch and rewind system is automatic and the ergonomic handle has a multiplier effect on the power. For only € 20.65 € 18.50.





Tefal K13212 Cordless Manual Mincer Ingenio with 900 ml capacity, Ice Chopping Blade, Suitable for All Kinds of Food, Coarse, Medium and Fine Chopping, No Electricity, Non-slip Base

Chef’s knife

A good knife is indispensable in any kitchen to prepare all kinds of recipes. This chef’s knife is recommended for carving meats as well as cleaning, chopping and cutting vegetables. The stability of the blade, its ease of use and its smooth edge, make daily tasks in the kitchen easy for just € 32.33 € 19.39.





Arcos Riviera Series, Chef’s Knife, 150 mm Nitrum Forged Stainless Steel Blade, Polyoxymethylene Handle, Black POM

Pasta machine

How easy and fast it is to make fresh pasta with this machine. Its structure made of steel includes two rollers, one smoothing and another cutter depending on the type of pasta we want to make. Once the dough is made, you just have to pass it between the rollers to smooth it and then cut it to taste. Fresh and homemade pasta every day just € 28.81 € 23.63.





Ibili 773100 – Fresh Pasta Machine Italy Read: This is Azafrán, the restaurant of Teresa Gutiérrez, the chef who put aside the family dentistry tradition to dedicate herself to cooking

Cutting Board Set

Set consisting of four 20×30 cm cutting boards for all types of food, depending on the color. Count on double sided with a cutting surface suitable for all types of knives and non-slip base. Includes a protective case to store them and save space. Only for € 57.99 € 40.59.





Joseph Joseph 60196 Set of 4 Arctic Folio Cutting Boards with Case, Plastic

Italian coffee maker

A modern, functional and different design to make the same old coffee, with a hollow handle for safe insulation from heat. Coffee maker contemporary, practical and efficient prepared to enjoy the aroma of your coffee for a long time. For only € 61.95 € 43.36.





BRA Magna – Coffee Maker, 6 Cup Capacity, 18/10 Stainless Steel (Braisogona_A170434)

Digital scale

Another essential in any kitchen worth its salt, especially if it is given to confectionery, is the scale. In addition to weigh accurately, this one by Joseph Joseph has a flip-top lid that doubles as a food container bowl. Its silicone foot is non-slip, which prevents accidents in the kitchen. Only for € 64.99 € 59.25.





Joseph Joseph Scale, Stainless Steel, Gray, Centimeters

Mandolin

For those who dream of precise cuts and perfect presentations of its elaborations. The Oxo Professional Mandolin is perfect for obtaining professional results quickly, easily and comfortably. It has 17 different thicknesses to adapt to what the recipe requires. Wider than usual and more stable. The blades are disassembled for safe cleaning. Only for € 75.95 € 60.76.





OXO Good Grips Vegetable Cutter and Grater, Stainless Steel Mandolin, Gray

Cast Iron Cocotte

Ideal for preparing stews and stews. Cast iron facilitates slow and healthy cooking by keeping the heat absorbed and releasing it evenly for longer. The matt black enamel coating inside the cocotte accentuates this effect and enhances the natural flavor of cooked dishes. Suitable for all types of heat surfaces. For only € 89.95.





Staub Cocotte Round Pot, Cast Iron, Matte Black, 24 cm

Quick pot

Kitchen room Too much faster and preserves all the properties and nutrients of food. The perfect pot from the German brand WMF is made of resistant polished Cromargan 18/10 stainless steel, a material with maximum durability and easy cleaning. Its base quickly absorbs heat and distributes it evenly, so that food is always cooked evenly. Two pieces, 3 and 5.6 liters for only € 169 € 101.40.





WMF Perfect – Quick Cooker Set, Diameter 22 cm, 2 pieces 6.5L and 3L Stainless Steel Body, Compatible with induction

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have 30 day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the palate | Black Friday 2021: best offers on kitchen robots and small appliances, today November 23

Directly to the palate | This family-friendly, large-capacity air fryer is at its lowest price on Amazon for Black Friday