Black Friday is over! After a weekend A week of vortex of sales, chaos, and pre-Christmas shopping, the imported event from the United States has come to an end. But that just means that We still have Cyber ​​Monday ahead, in which we can still squeeze our wallets with the odd discount.

As always, at Espinof we bring you a new selection of offers on televisions and home cinema equipment so that you can enjoy our recommendations in the comfort of your home and in the best possible conditions. Go for it!

Televisions





We started with the LG OLED48A16LA, a 48 ” Smart TV with 4K resolution, a 4th generation α7 smart processor, Deep Learning, support for various HDR formats, AI Sound and Dolby Atmos sound processor and premium webOS 6.0 operating system. Its price has dropped to € 779.99.

LG OLED OLED48A1-ALEXA 2021-Smart TV 4K UHD 120 cm (48 “) with Artificial Intelligence, α7 Gen4 Intelligent Processor, Deep Learning, 100% HDR, Dolby ATMOS, HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi

We continue the selection of offers in televisions from the hand of Xiaomi and its MY Q1 . A 75 ” QLED panel and 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, HDR +, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD systems running on Android TV 10. Its price at Fnac falls from € 1,599.90 to € 979.

. A 75 ” QLED panel and 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, HDR +, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD systems running on Android TV 10. Its price at Fnac falls from € 1,599.90 to € 979. South Korean house Samsung has this UE65AU8005 65 ” with 4K resolution, Crystal UHD processor, AirSlim design, compatibility with HDR10 +, Dolby Digital Plus and integrated voice assistant, which can be yours for € 643.

65 ” with 4K resolution, Crystal UHD processor, AirSlim design, compatibility with HDR10 +, Dolby Digital Plus and integrated voice assistant, which can be yours for € 643. Much cheaper is this TD Systems K55DLG12US ; A Smart TV with a 55 ” diagonal, 4K resolution, Android 9.0 operating system, HDR10 compatibility, Dolby Digital Plus sound and a reduced price of up to € 398.50.

; A Smart TV with a 55 ” diagonal, 4K resolution, Android 9.0 operating system, HDR10 compatibility, Dolby Digital Plus sound and a reduced price of up to € 398.50. Attentive to the Philips 50PUS8506 ; a 40 ” diagonal 4K resolution Smart TV equipped with HDR, Philips P5 engine, ambilight, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos systems, integrated voice assistants and a price currently located at € 629.99.

; a 40 ” diagonal 4K resolution Smart TV equipped with HDR, Philips P5 engine, ambilight, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos systems, integrated voice assistants and a price currently located at € 629.99. We close the section with a simple, functional and very economical proposal. We are talking about the Xiaomi Smart TV P1, whose 32 ” Full HD resolution, its Android TV 9.0 operating system, its Google Assistant and its integrated Chromecast can be yours for € 199.99.

Home cinema

Sound bars





We entered the realm of sound bars in style with the LG SP11RA; a device with 770W of power, 7.1.4 channels, Hi-Res Audio 24 bits and 192kHz, Dolby Atmos surround sound and DTS: X and a price that drops to € 974.

Sound Bar LG SP11RA 770W Power 7.1.4 Channels Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X and HDMI eARC sound. Compatible with Alexa

Something cheaper is the Samsung HW-Q950A . An 11.1.4-channel soundbar, Dolby Atmos / DTS: X sound, multi-directional sound, a subwoofer and two additional rear speakers, SpaceFit Sound + system, and a price tag of € 838.94.

. An 11.1.4-channel soundbar, Dolby Atmos / DTS: X sound, multi-directional sound, a subwoofer and two additional rear speakers, SpaceFit Sound + system, and a price tag of € 838.94. Returning to LG, but with a much more affordable price, we came across the LG SL4 ; a 300W soundbar, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, an additional carbon woofer, and Bluetooth and digital optical connection options. It can be yours for € 129.

; a 300W soundbar, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, an additional carbon woofer, and Bluetooth and digital optical connection options. It can be yours for € 129. To finish, we leave you with the Sony HTSF-150; a compact sound bar equipped with a Bass Reflex speaker, sound with S-Force PRO Frount Surround, HDMI ARC, USB and Bluetooth connections, and a price of € 88.98 on Amazon and € 89.90 on Fnac.

Projectors





We kicked off the projector section with the CineBeam HU70LS by LG. This device gives us a diagonal of up to 140 ”, has a 4-channel LED source, 1500 lumens of brightness, 4K resolution and Smart TV running on webOS 4.5. Its price? € 1,079.99.

LG HU70LS 4K TV Projector – LG CineBeam with SmartTV webOS 4.5 (up to 140 “, 4 Channel LED Source, 1,500 lumens, 3840 x 2160)

Attentive to this Epson machine. The proyector EH-TW9400 offers us a 4K resolution enriched by pixel shift technology, compatibility with Full HD, UHD BD and HDR 60 Hz, motorized optics, 3 LCD technology, a 1,200,000: 1 contrast ratio and a reduced price to 2,399, € 20.

offers us a 4K resolution enriched by pixel shift technology, compatibility with Full HD, UHD BD and HDR 60 Hz, motorized optics, 3 LCD technology, a 1,200,000: 1 contrast ratio and a reduced price to 2,399, € 20. The BenQ W1720 , with 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, it comes equipped with CinematicColor technology that reproduces 100% of the Rec.709 space, CineMaster Video + and Audio + 2, has 2,000 lumens of brightness and is priced at € 998.99.

, with 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, it comes equipped with CinematicColor technology that reproduces 100% of the Rec.709 space, CineMaster Video + and Audio + 2, has 2,000 lumens of brightness and is priced at € 998.99. We close our selection of Cyber ​​Monday offers with this projector Prixton Cinema Deluxe. A very economical option ideal for linking mobile devices, equipped with WiFi, compatible with Chromecast, with HD resolution and a price of € 111.96.

More offers

