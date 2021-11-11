For a season, November has been synonymous with offers thanks to the arrival of the well-known Black friday to our lands; but what was previously limited to one day —or a weekend— has now been extended throughout the month in different days that will allow us save a handful of euros on our pre-Christmas shopping or in some other specific whim.

East 11-11, Singles DayThere are several physical and online stores that have decided to take out the artillery and serve us on a silver platter a good handful of discounts, and in Espinof, as we want you to enjoy the series and films that we recommend in the best possible conditions, we have compiled some of the most interesting focused on image and sound. Go for it!

Televisions





We started our selection of TV deals with the LG 43UP77006LB, a 43 ” LED Smart TV panel and 4K resolution compatible with HDR10 and HDR HLG, Filmmaker mode – to get rid of interpolations and unwanted effects at a stroke -, voice assistant and a Quad Core image processor. It is available at Fnac for € 399.

43 ” LED TV LG 43UP77006LB 4K UHD HDR Smart TV Gray

If you are looking for an inexpensive and simple alternative, SC-LED32SC150P from Schneider offers you a 32 ” screen with a resolution of 1366×768, LDC technology and D-LED backlighting for only € 159.90.

On the other side of the coin we find a more premium model, the OLED48C1-ALEXA 2021 by LG. A 48 ” Smart TV 49 with artificial intelligence, fourth generation α9 processor, Dolby Atmos sound, compatibility with six different HDR formats, webOS 6.0 Premium operating system and Alexa assistant included. A treat that can be yours for € 1,159.

In case you are looking for a compromise between price and performance, the Hisense 40AE5500F it may meet your expectations. This 40 ” LED Smart TV has Full HD resolution, Natural Color Enhancer technology, Dolby Audio sound, a good assortment of integrated Apps and noise reduction; all for € 279.

If you are one of those who pamper the aesthetics of your living room, this Samsung QE65LS03A THE FRAME it is made for you. In addition to being a beauty, it offers you 65 ” with 4K resolution, Tizen operating system, QLED technology, 100% color volume and an art mode that will turn your living room into a museum. You can take the glove for € 1,189.

We close the selection of televisions with one of the infallible Xiaomi Mi LED TV P1 55 ”. A VA Edge LED panel with Smart TV running on Android 10, Chromecast integrated, four compatible HDR systems and an unbeatable price of € 386.

Home Cinema

Sound bars





It’s time to pamper our eardrums, and let’s start with the soundbar. Samsung 2021 HW-Q600A, compatible with Dolby Atmos DTS: X, three channels with a subwoofer and two dedicated to Atmos, Q-Symphony technology that combines the audio of the bar with that of the TV, pro game mode and smart sound. It can be yours for € 329.

Samsung Sound Bar HW-Q600A – Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, 3.2.1 Channels, Q-Symphony, Tap Sound, Pro Game Mode, Multiple Bluetooth Connection, Acoustic Beam and Smart Sound

Continuing with Samsung, the bar HW-HW-Q950A offers three-dimensional Dolby Atmos DTS: X sound divided into 11 channels, with a subwoofer and four channels dedicated to Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony technology, SpaceFit Sound + —which adjusts the sound to the environment through its sensors— 616W of total power. Your discounted price? € 959.

Much cheaper is this Hisense HS218 ; a 200W power 2.1 soundbar, Dolby Digital audio, bluetooth and several connection options ideal for panels larger than 32 ”. Its current price is € 129.

We close the section with one of the cheapest options; is redmi sound bar 2.1 of 30W of power, bluetooth 5.0 and lithium ion battery. Simple, effective, and priced at only € 31.39.

Projectors





We go to the mess with the projector section by taking a look at the Philips PicoPix MAX; a mini-projector with a maximum diagonal of 120 ” and Full HD resolution that, in addition, has an integrated battery with up to 3 and a half hours of autonomy, Android 9 operating system, 16Gb of internal memory, touchpad and different connectivity options —including Apple Ready via USB-C—. You can find it for € 699.99.

Philips PicoPix MAX, Mini Home Theater Projector, Android 9, USB-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 120 Image Size, App Store, Touch Panel, Wireless Screen Mirroring

More modest and economical is this ultra-portable projector Viewsonic M1 + with a projection surface of 100 ” at 2.6 meters, six hours of built-in battery, HDR10, 300 lumens and dual built-in speakers. Its price is € 314.99.

Much more sophisticated is this LG CineBeam HU80KSW , which offers us a 4K resolution, whose Smart TV function runs on webOS 3.5, which has a brightness level of 2500 lumens, HDR10, Dolby Surround and which projects – via laser – a maximum surface area of ​​150 ”. You can take it home for € 1,954.15.

Also within LG we have the CineBeam Smart LED PF50KS ; a Full HD projector with integrated Smart TV, a screen size ranging from 40 ” to 100 ”, a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours and a contrast ratio of 100,000: 1. You can get the glove for € 446.99.

And finally, this savagery of Samsung: the LSP9T The Premiere, A projector with Triple Laser technology and 4K resolution that can give us a projection surface of up to 130 ” at a ridiculous distance of 24cm from the screen. It also has Smart TV running on Tizen, immersive sound with 40W of power and 4.2 channels, integrated voice assistant, and a brightness of 2,800 lumens. Its price – hold on to the seat – is lowered by 20% to € 5,199.

