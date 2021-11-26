Black Friday is here, the great day of offers and promotions has arrived. And if you have decided to renew your smartphone or give one to someone, it is the best time to do it. Although we have been collecting discounts all week, today is when brands, stores and even operators bring out their best sales.

To help you a bit in the task, we have dived in search of the best mobile deals and we have ordered them by price ranges. In that way depending on your budget, you can easily locate the model that interests you. But hurry because many of these discounts will only last a few hours.

Phones for less than 800 euros

iPhone 12 : Its successor is already on sale, but the iPhone 12 is still a very good buy for those who opt for Apple. In MediaMarkt, it is priced at 799 euros for the version with 128 GB in various colors, although some have already been sold out.

iPhone 12 mini : if you are looking for a compact mobile and you like iOS, in the iPhone 12 mini you have a good alternative. At Amazon, you have the red model, Product Red, 64 GB for 589 euros, 100 euros less than its official price.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro : no less than 150 euros for the most ambitious model in the Edge range, which remains at 549 euros on Amazon. In return, the Edge 20 Pro boasts, among other things, a camera with a 108 MP main sensor.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: The OnePlus flagship stands out, especially, in the photography and performance sections without neglecting the design. On the OnePlus website you can find it for 709 euros with 8 GB and 128 GB.

ONEPLUS 9 Pro 5G – Smartphone 6.7 “WQHD + AMOLED 120Hz (Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Quad Hasselblad camera 48 + 50 + 8 + 2Mpx, 4500mah with fast charge 65W) Dual Sim – Morning Mist

OnePlus 9 : The little brother, the OnePlus 9, does not fall short in performance either and maintains the collaboration with Hasselblad in the photographic team. On the OnePlus website you have it for 559 euros.

OPPO Find X3 Neo : 90 Hz AMOLED screen, 12 GB of RAM, 5G and 65 W fast charging are some of the virtues of the intermediate model of the Find X3 family. And attentive to its price because Black Friday leaves us the OPPO Find X3 Neo for 658.90 euros on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + : The Plus variant of the S21 line does not have all the specifications of the Ultra model, but it is still a full-fledged high-end. Now, it goes down almost 300 euros and stays at 776 euros on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G : It is the most basic model of the S21 family, but the Galaxy S21 does not stop being a balanced mobile at a very good price. Today, you can get it for 649.90 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Vivo X51 5G : Within the high-end of the Chinese manufacturer, we find the Vivo X51 5G, which promises great stabilization thanks to its rear camera gimbal. In El Corte Inglés, it costs 599.90 euros, 200 euros less than its official price.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G: we are going with the new Xiaomi 11T family, where the 11T Pro stands out, above all, for a spectacular screen and a fast charge of, attention, 120 W. For 599.99 euros it is yours at Amazon.

Phones for less than 500 euros

iPhone SE (2020) : An iPhone for less than 400 euros to enter the iOS universe? The 399 euros that the 64 GB iPhone SE costs in Media Mark makes it possible.

OnePlus 8T – It was last year’s flagship in the OnePlus catalog, but the OnePlus 8T is still a highly recommended high-end phone. The best? Now you can get it for 399.99 euros on Amazon.

OPPO Reno4 5G : It has a specification sheet that could well place it in the high-end range, but yes, at a mid-range price. Today, in addition, the Reno4 5G has dropped to 387.44 euros in PcComponentes.

OPPO Find X3 Lite: the little brother of the X3 family is probably one of the best value for money on the market. And if we take into account that it now costs 317 euros on Amazon, the Find X3 Lite becomes an even more recommended purchase.

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G – 6.43 “Screen (AMOLED 90 Hz, 8GB + 128GB, Snapdragon 765G, 4300 mAh, fast charge 65W. Quadruple camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP,) Black [Versión ES/PT]

Realme GT : if there is something that characterizes Realme, it is the adjusted prices. And the Realme GT, with its strong gaming focus, is no exception. It has dropped to 399 euros on the company’s website.

Realme GT Neo 2 : it has just hit the market, but you can already get the Realme GT Neo 2, with its 120 Hz screen, its 8 GB of RAM and its 65 W fast charge, for 369 euros at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G : we have reached one of the great winners of this Black Friday 2021. The Galaxy A52s 5G, with a beautiful design, balanced features and a reduced price of 349 euros in Media Markt is sweeping.

Xiaomi 11T 5G : If you value autonomy, the Xiaomi 11T, with its 108 MP camera, is also a very good option within the Xiaomi catalog. Today, it goes through Media Markt at 499 euros with 8GB / 256GB.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G: another Xiaomi proposal that drops in price in the 8GB / 128GB variant and stays at 319.15 euros on Amazon. In return, the Mi 11 Lite 5G has the Snapdragon 780G, a light weight and a good screen display.

Phones for less than 300 euros

Motorola Defy : Motorola’s collaboration with Bullit, who is responsible for CAT phones, has resulted in this rugged phone that is almost anything but tested. If you need an off-road mobile, you have the Motorola Defy for 259 euros at Amazon.

OnePlus Nord – The arrival of its successor does not prevent the original OnePlus Nord from remaining a good choice as a premium mid-range. The best thing is that the 8GB / 128GB model has dropped to 299.99 euros on Amazon.

OPPO A94 5G : for the 268 euros that it costs today on Amazon, the OPPO A94 5G offers you fast charging, an AMOLED screen and 5G connectivity thanks to the Dimensity 800U processor.

OPPO A74 5G : We are still at OPPO, but we go down a notch to find the OPPO A74 5G, which also offers 5G connectivity and a 90Hz screen. At Phone House, you can get the 6GB / 128GB model free for 229 euros.

LITTLE F3 : little joke with Xiaomi’s POCO range, pun intended. The POCO F3, for example, is lowered to 279 euros on Amazon and proudly shows its chest in practically all sections. A successful purchase.

POCO X3 Pro: from the F3 we go to the POCO X3 Pro, a step below but equally recommended. And even more so if we take into account that now the 8GB / 256GB model has dropped to 198 euros in My Electro.

POCO X3 Pro, Smartphone 8 + 256 GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, 48 MP quad camera, 5160 mAh, Phantom Black (ES / PT version)

Samsung Galaxy M32 If autonomy is among your priorities, the 5,000 mAh battery of the Galaxy M32 will not disappoint you. In addition, it has a youthful design in bright colors and only costs 229 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: what a discount the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has in Media Markt, where you can get it for 275 euros. And beware, we are talking about a Xiaomi high-end model with more power than it seems.

Phones for less than 200 euros

Motorola Moto G30 : Within the popular Moto G family of Motorola, we have this Moto G30 with great battery and quad camera. For 150 euros it can be yours on Amazon.

Motorola Moto G50 : having a 5G mobile for less than 200 euros is possible and the proof of this is this Moto G50. Amazon has made such a discount that right now it costs 179 euros.

OPPO A54 5G: Another example of a 5G mobile for less than 200 euros is this OPPO A54 5G, which, with its 90 Hz screen and its large battery, drops to 179 euros on Amazon.

OPPO A54 5G – 6.49 “Screen (LCD FHD + 90Hz, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G, Quad Camera 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP, 5000 mAh with 10 W Fast Charge) Black [Versión ES/PT]

Realme C3 : one of the cheapest smartphones with a good battery that we can find right now is the Realme C3, which is priced at 79.20 euros on eBay if we use the code BLACKELEC.

Samsung Galaxy A12 : Samsung’s best seller is this model from the Galaxy A range, which boasts a quad camera, great autonomy and an attractive design. All this for 165 euros at Media Markt.

Samsung Galaxy M12 : from the A12 we go to the Galaxy M12, which also stays below 200 euros on this Black Friday. For the 169 euros it costs on Amazon, you have a 6.5-inch mobile with fast charging and outstanding autonomy.

Realme 8: The highest variant of the Realme 8, the 8GB / 128GB, is on sale today on Amazon for 189 euros. A phone that, as we said in its analysis, seduces by the price and convinces by the screen.

realme 8 – Free Smartphone (6.4 “higher AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, MediaTek Helio G95, 64MP AI Quad Camera, 30W Dart Charge with 5000 mAh battery) Cyber ​​Silver

Live 11S : the Black Friday discount has left Vivo 11S below the 100 euro barrier. Specifically, you have it for 99 euros in Media Markt, perfect for those looking for a simple phone without spending too much.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S The AMOLED display and 33W fast charging add up to a 64-megapixel quad camera in this entry-level priced mid-range proposition. 50 euros discount has the Redmi Note 10S on Amazon to stay at 199 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi 10: With this model, Xiaomi has managed to bring the 90 Hz and 50 megapixels to a base price of 179 euros, which in Amazon stays at 149.99 euros and with headphones as a gift.

More offers

