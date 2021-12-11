The Suicide Squad became a movie that surprised fans of the DC Comics villain team, who have placed the James Gunn film among the best of 2021

The story of 2021 is nearing its end, and in the count of the best of the year on the internet is The Suicide Squad, the film directed by James Gunn, which has garnered praise from fans.

Here are the Top 10 Movies of 2021 based on IMDb user popularity. 🎥✨ Did your favorite make the list? ⁣ https://t.co/TiKvPiXAk5 pic.twitter.com/KYRf2UKwDl – IMDb (@IMDb) December 8, 2021

Users of the IMBD.com site have named The Suicide Squad the best comic book movie of 2021. The Suicide Squad surpassed Zack Snyder’s Justice League as the favorite movie of netizens.

Before this list, the filmmaker James Gunn celebrated on social networks that The Suicide Squad is on the lists of the best of the year.

“Top 10 movies on IMDb based on user popularity (which I assume is clicks on our page). Thank you to everyone who felt compelled to see our wonderful cast and crew. P.S. David Datsmalchian had a good year”.

After the good results of The Suicide Squad at the box office and critics, Warner Bros. and DC Comics have announced that James Gunn has already presented a new project, in addition to the Peacemaker series, which is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad.

Starring Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney, The Suicide Squad will reprise their roles as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang and Rick Flag respectively.

The cast of this film is complemented by Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosio and Sylvester Stallone.

The Suicide Squad is available on the HBO Max platform in Mexico and Latin America.

Source: IMDb.com

