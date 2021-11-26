best models with cheap price

Advantages of using a 120 Hz display

By flashing more quickly, all the content we see on our 120 Hz television will be seen with greater fluency, since it will show more information per second. It will be useful both for viewing audiovisual content and for navigating the TV menus with great ease.

However, the strong point of raising the blink rate is not that. The 120 Hz displays are primarily used for reduce eye fatigue. Our eyes are constantly looking at screens today. Our vision is not prepared for such a phenomenon, so the excessive consumption of screens produces certain health problemssuch as eyestrain, migraine, or even myopia. The 120 Hz technology serves to avoid some of these symptoms, preventing our eyes from becoming excessively tired and largely avoiding headaches.

Disadvantages of using a 120 Hz display

The disadvantages are not important in televisions, but they are important in smartphones, since, by having a greater flicker, the battery will have to work more, reducing the autonomy of the device. We will not find this problem in televisions, which can consume a little more, but we will not have problems in that regard.

What can happen to us is that we do not find audiovisual material at 120 frames per second. For those cases, smart TV processors often create interpolations, which are false frames created by an artificial intelligence on the fly to simulate that the content is at 120 Hz and not miss the advantages that the panel provides.

Best cheap TVs with 120 Hz soda

Now that we know the advantages of this technology, we are going to show you some of the most interesting televisions that we can acquire without leaving a kidney in the attempt.

We have made this list always looking for equipment that do not exceed a thousand euros. Despite this, the prices of Smart TVs fluctuate a lot, so in many cases we are going to give you the price range in which it is more interesting to buy these televisions.

Panasonic TX-43HX580 43 ″

It is quite a Smart TV affordable With a size of 43 inches, which is practically the minimum that has been imposed on the market for panels with 4K resolution.

In addition to its magnificent refresh rate, it supports HDR10 and HLG. It is a television with more than decent features with a really interesting price. Your usual sale price is below 490 euros.

LG 50NANO863PA 50 ″

For just under 700 euros we can get this Smart TV with LG Nanocell technology. It has 4K resolution, which, in combination with the panel technology, gives a good black levels at a price well below what we would have to pay for an OLED. It uses an a7 Gen4 processor, which will use its artificial intelligence to improve the image it receives through the connector. You also haveSupport for HDR10 Pro and HDMI 2.1, so it is also a spectacular option if you are looking for a TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Sony BRAVIA KD-43X89J 43 ″

Another very interesting Smart TV is the Sony Bravia KD-43X89J. This 2021 model comes with Google tv. Its 4K (UHD) panel is vitaminized with its X1 processor and Triluminos Pro technology. Its sound is quite good compared to other proposals in the same price range and it has support for HDMI 2.1.

Hisense 55U86GQ Quantum 55 ″

Hisense is a brand focused on offering televisions with very good value for money. This model has very good specifications, as it comes with a 4K panel of 1000 nit intensity, compatibility with HDMI 2.1 and possibility to control by voice commands using the technology of Alexa. There are other more affordable versions released in 2019 and 2020. Another model is also available, also from 2021, with a 65-inch panel.

Sony BRAVIA KD-50X89J 50 ″

This television with Google TV is right at the limit of the psychological price of a thousand euros. It has a 4K panel, Sony X1 processor and Triluminos Pro technology. It is the superior model to the KD-43X89J. Also available in 55-inch, although its price already does exceed the limits that we have established at the beginning.

Samsung QE65Q70AATXXU 65 ″

Usually you will find it for over a thousand euros, but if you find it at a discount, it is a option to take into account. This Samsung Smart TV with system Tizen has a surface of 65 inches. Its panel is 4K with the technology QLED. Also has HDMI 2.1 and support for HDR10 thanks to the brand’s Quantum HDR technology.

The picture and sound quality of this TV is boosted by AI TV, Samsung artificial intelligence and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, which is the processor of this device. It is also a television with about trim levels higher, and can be controlled by any voice assistant From the market.

