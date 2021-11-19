On the horizon, surrounded by a cloud of dust that anticipates that it will be a great event, the arrival of Black Friday 2021 is in sight. A day of sales in many sectors, of course also in technology, which arrived as something imported but which has become the perfect excuse to advance the purchases that users have planned for Christmas. And of course, also for whims.

So we are going to start collecting deals because, as often happens, Black Friday is no longer just one day, but shops warm up their engines for a whole week. Today, November 19, we begin with the compilation of the best deals on mobile phones we can find for you to search among super high ranges or among the most competitive in price. Do not get too far from your mobile, tablet or computer because we will update this article throughout the week. Shall we start?

Deals on Samsung mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G : We started with Samsung’s offers for one of its catalog leaders this season, the Galaxy S21 +. In addition, we bring you the version with 256GB of internal storage so that you do not have many problems in saving photos and videos at all times. At Amazon it is currently at 799 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Going down the manufacturer ladder a bit, we come to the A Series and one of its most traditional bestsellers, which comes in the form of the Samsung Galaxy A52s. The model, with 6GB of RAM and with the Snapdragon 775G, can be ours for 349 euros temporarily in MediaMarkt.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Smartphone Dual SIM Android Mobile Phone 6GB RAM 128GB Memory Awesome White

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G : And if we continue in MediaMarkt we can find the Galaxy A32 5G, somewhat less powerful than the previous one but equally solvent, and that in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space is for 279 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M32 : We come to the Samsung M series to tell you an offer with a nice duality, since we have two versions of the same phone on sale. On the one hand, the Samsung Galaxy M32 that is for 229 euros, on the other we have the Galaxy M32 5G for 399 euros. Both on Amazon, you choose what connectivity and features you need.

Samsung Galaxy A02s: And for the moment we close our passage through the Samsung catalog with one of the most modest of its repertoire, the Galaxy A02s ideal as a first mobile phone, or as a “battle” mobile if we prefer to leave the main one at home when we go out. It is on Amazon at 111 euros right now.

Offers on OnePlus mobiles

OnePlus 9 : We begin our review of OnePlus offers for the OnePlus 9, one of its most powerful models of the season. The terminal is discounted in several stores but it is on its official website where we find it at the best price. On the OnePlus website it can be ours for 559 euros.

OnePlus 9 Pro : And if what you prefer is to point to the older brother, the OnePlus 9 Pro, on the OnePlus website we find it again at an excellent price. In this case, 709 euros.

OnePlus Nord : We jump to the first generation of the OnePlus Nord with a more than competent phone and one of the best value purchases of its time, and today it is still difficult to beat. We can find the version with 12GB and 256GB on Amazon for 349 euros while the version with 8GB and 128GB is at 299 euros.

OnePlus Nord 2: And jumping to the new generation of Nord, the last one so far, we come across the OnePlus Nord 2 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space for 449 euros on the official website of the brand.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB of memory with Triple Camera and 65W Warp Charge – 2 years warranty – Blue Haze

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: We are going to leave the Nord and OnePlus in general and we do it with the OnePlus Nord CE, a kind of Nord Lite that with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of space is again cheaper if we buy it at home, in its official website. Specifically, it costs us 249 euros at the moment.

Xiaomi mobile deals

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G: We started with the little brother of the Xiaomi 11 this season, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. We are talking about a super mid-range phone with the Snapdragon 778 in command and that can be ours for 299 euros at Amazon. Same price as PcComponentes, 299 euros.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Camera, 4250mAh Bat, Truffle Black (ES / PT Version)

Xiaomi Redmi 10: We continue with one of the “modest” of the family, but no less suitable for a large number of users. With a 90Hz screen and with the Helio G88 in the engine room, the Redmi 10 is currently on Amazon at 149.99 euros.

POCO mobile deals

LITTLE F3 : How could we not stop at one of the fashion brands, POCO from Xiaomi. Here we run into the POCO F3, one of the leaders of its catalog that is dropped from Amazon with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space for 299.99 euros.

POCO X3 Pro: And we are still in POCO but now with one of its sales leaders, the POCO X3 Pro. The phone is a more than solvent mid-range, superior to many of its competitors in its price range and that now, on the occasion of Black Friday , it drops to 199.99 euros on Amazon in its version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB. Same price as PcComponentes, by the way, 199.99 euros.

POCO X3 Pro, Smartphone 8 + 256 GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, 48 MP quad camera, 5160 mAh, Phantom Black (ES / PT version)

Offers on OPPO mobiles

OPPO Find X3 Pro : We arrived at OPPO with one of its latest flagships, the OPPO Find X3 Pro with a Snapdragon 888 working hard, with 65W fast charging and with an innovative microscopic camera that has not been copied by its competition for the moment. The phone is dropped by Amazon at a price of 899 euros.

OPPO Find X3 Lite for 319 euros. The OPPO Find X3 Lite with Snapdragon 765G is technically a mid-high-end mobile, although it feels like high-end. It has an AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, a 65W load and is reduced to 319 euros.

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G – 6.43 “screen (AMOLED 90 Hz, 8GB + 128GB, Snapdragon 765G, 4300 mAh, fast charge 65W. Quadruple camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP,) Black [Versión ES/PT]

OPPO A94 5G for 279 euros . A 5G mobile below 300 euros that you can take home is the OPPO A94 5G with Dimensity 800U, AMOLED screen at 90 Hz and a colorful design. It was put on sale for 379 euros and is now 100 euros cheaper: 279 euros on Amazon.

OPPO Reno 6 5G for 439 euros . We do not find many Reno models with attractive offers on this Black Friday but luckily we have here the OPPO Reno 6, with a good design, Dimensity 900, 65W load and a price reduced to 439 euros on Amazon.

OPPO A54 5G for 179 euros. The OPPO A54 5G is also dropped by this compilation of offers for Black Friday. We are talking about an Android mobile phone with the Snapdragon 480 and a large battery that appears by Amazon at a price of 179 euros.

Realme mobile deals

Realme GT Neo 2: We start on the Realme list with one of their latest releases, the Realme GT Neo 2 with a super high-end brain and a 65W fast charge very characteristic of the brand. If we were looking for it, the phone appears at 369 euros on Amazon.

realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone Free, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor, 120 Hz AMOLED E4 Screen, 65W SuperDart Charge, 64 MP AI Triple Camera, Dual Sim, NFC, 8GB + 128GB, Neo Bue

Realme 8 : We are still in the Realme catalog but now with the Realme 8, a more than competitive midline with the Helio G95 at the front and with a reduced price on the occasion of Black Friday. Amazon has it, without going any further, at 189 euros.

Realme 8i: And we leave here one of the latest additions to its catalog, a Realme 8i with a more than remarkable battery and a 120Hz screen that invites you to play games, watch movies and practically everything. We have it on Amazon for 149 euros on the occasion of Black Friday.

More offers

