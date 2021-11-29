After the whirlwind of offers for Black Friday last week, online stores top off their stocks with Cybermonday, the Monday with the biggest sales of the year. Especially on mobile phones: it is still the best time to renew the phone in case yours does not work properly.

Don’t waste time if you are looking for a new phone: we have gathered the best discounts on mobile phones, grouping them by brand. You know, the deals can run out …

The best POCO mobiles on offer

LITTLE F3. What to say about this phone that we have not already said, it is one of the best recommendations if you are looking for maximum power at an adjusted price. Especially if you catch it on sale: the POCO F3 is still on Amazon at 279 euros.

POCO X3 Pro. After its big brother, the POCO X3 Pro is our second-best recommendation of 2021 – there’s almost nothing this phone can’t do. Powerful, good autonomy, pretty decent photos and a demolition price on eBay: 199.99 euros for the most complete model, the 8/256 GB.

The best Xiaomi phones on offer

Xiaomi Mi 11i . This is a high-end mobile that is at a succulent price: it falls to 549 euros on Amazon. The Xiaomi Mi 11i includes the Snapdragon 888, a 6.67-inch, 8/256 GB Super AMOLED screen and much more.

‌Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Very good phone for the price it currently has on Amazon: get the ‌Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for only 279 euros in its 6/128 GB version. You don't need much more to enjoy a complete and quality Android experience.

Xiaomi 11T. Powerful, with the Snapdragon 888 as the heart of the warrior, with an attractive design and with all the best of Xiaomi. And at a super contained price: you have the Xiaomi 11T at 419 euros on eBay for the 8/256 GB model with the “BLACKELEC” coupon. If you prefer Amazon, the 8/128 GB version is also discounted: 449 euros.

The best Redmi phones on offer

Redmi Note 10S . A great mid-range if you need power, a lot of autonomy and a generous screen: you have the Redmi Note 10S on eBay for 175.2 euros with the “BLACKELEC” coupon. The mobile offers battery life, a large 6.43-inch screen and a quad rear camera.

‌Redmi Note 10 5G. What are you looking for a Redmi with power and a good price that also includes 5G? Well, you have a Redmi Note 10 5G 4/128 GB for 199.99 euros at Amazon. For that price it will not disappoint you.

‌Redmi 9C. The most basic of the brand has an attractive price for the most complete version: you can take the Redmi 9C 4/128 GB for 149 euros on Amazon. It is not the most powerful that you are going to find, but the experience it throws is more than decent.

The best Realme phones on offer

Realme GT . This magnificent phone is still on sale, for us the best choice if you are looking for the maximum power of 2021 at the most contained price: the Realme GT is a beast in almost every aspect (in photography it leaves a little to be desired). You have it in the brand’s store for 399 euros.

Realme GT Neo 2. The latest mobile of the brand and without this novelty losing influence on the discount for Cybermonday: the Realme GT 2 Neo is in El Corte Inglés at only 339 euros. Super powerful, with all the best of Realme and with 8/128 GB, more than enough for all your needs.

‌Realme GT Master Edition . Something more reduced in performance than its two older brothers and without losing the quality of recommended: with the Realme GT Master Edition you do not need more to have power to spare for more than a day. In addition, its design is attractive, offers quality components and is at a scandal price on Amazon for the 6/128 GB version: 269 euros. Also at 269 euros in El Corte Inglés.

Realme Pad. It has not been on the market too long and you can already catch it on sale: the Realme Pad has a very juicy price on eBay, 199 euros. It has a 10.4-inch screen, 4/64 GB, 7,100 mAh battery and much more.

The best Samsung phones on offer

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE . Despite being more than a year old, it is still a very good mobile, especially for the 485 euros it costs at Amazon: the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a great purchase, especially if you like One UI. You will not miss anything.

Samsung Galaxy S21. The brand has lowered some of its best mobiles for Cybermonday, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21: you have it for 649 euros in its 6/128 GB version. It is not very big, it is very powerful, attractive, with an exquisite screen and a camera that performs quite well.

‌Samsung Galaxy M52 5G . One of the most recent in the contained “M” family and without losing key features despite being a mid-range: it has a 6.52-inch Super AMOLED screen, with 6/128 GB of storage and triple rear camera. You have the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G on Amazon for 378.25 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M12. Basic and without excessive fanfare, although with most of Samsung's advantages (including the heaviness of the software). The Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 6.5-inch screen (HD +), 4/128 GB, a quad rear camera and a price reduced to 169 euros (at Amazon).

The best OnePlus phones on offer

OnePlus 9. Piece of offer for this excellent mobile, few are better for what it is worth on Cybermonday: you can take the OnePlus 9 home for the 569 euros it costs at Amazon for the 8/128 GB model. And you have it a little cheaper in the OnePlus store: 559 euros.

‌OnePlus Nord. Great price for this mobile that, despite being more than a year old, is still in top shape, both in hardware and software: you can get a whole OnePlus Nord for 299.99 euros at Amazon (also at 299 euros at the OnePlus store). It’s a great phone.

The best OPPO phones on offer

OPPO Find X3 Pro . You cannot ask for more from this mobile, it has everything, even the most exquisite design. Of course, despite this offer, it is not cheap: the OPPO Find X3 Pro has its cost reduced to 848.14 euros on Amazon.

OPPO Find X3 Lite. One of the phones that we recommend with our eyes closed is still in free fall: the OPPO Find X3 Lite is on Amazon at only 311.99 euros. For that price you get a beautiful phone with high-level hardware. It even has 5G, it is ready for the future.

OPPO Reno 4Z 5G . This mobile has been going down in price without losing quality along the way: for 259 euros you get an excellent phone that even carries 5G. The OPPO Reno 4Z 5G It is not a bad recommendation for a mobile of daily use.

OPPO A94 5G. Quite recent in the brand's catalog and with great design as its main attraction: the OPPO A94 5G is not a bad choice if you want a good phone that, above all, stands out. You have it on Amazon for 267.25 euros, with this price drop it becomes a good Cybermonday recommendation.

The best Motorola phones on offer

Motorola Edge 20 Pro . A great buy if you are looking for the best Motorola of 2021: the Motorola Edge 20 Pro drops to 549 euros for the Cybermonday. Great power, high-level hardware and clean software the brand is accustomed to.

Motorola Ede 20 Lite. Every superior model needs a squire, this is a standard that all brands have coined. And the Motorola Edge 20 Lite is a great squire: OLED screen, good set of cameras, 8/128 GB, Motorola's software cleaning … All for 296.65 euros in the brand's store.

Motorola Moto G100. Excellent recommendation if you feel a certain attraction to Motorola mobiles. Even if you don’t particularly like the brand: the Motorola Moto G100 has everything you need in a smartphone, including the powerful Snapdragon 870. And it has a very juicy price on Amazon: 399 euros (and 399.20 euros in the official store of the brand).

More offers

