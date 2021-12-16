Add the final icing to your computer project with our selection of products.

The world of computing it is in continuous evolution. If you are fond of this universe of computers, software and technology, I think the following products they will be perfect for you, especially if you are interested in the more handyman side of the sector, the one where you are the builder of your own desktop computer. If you want to give him the finishing touch to that computer that you are mounted, stay with us and discover the recommendation list that we have prepared for you.

MARSGAMING ML120 liquid cooling

We start with a product that will allow you to achieve a superior performance thanks to its efficient radiator with low density sheets and its fan. In this way, you can enjoy your computer to the fullest and always use it with the less noise possible, a factor that is differential for many of the users who follow us. The use of teflon tubes lengths achieve maximum performance and maximum durability. The product has a spectacular lighting in the shape of a rainbow. Result compatible with the vast majority of motherboards, with the lights being able to be managed with the Asus, Rgb Fusion or Mystic Light Sync systems.

Corsair iCUE H100i liquid cooling

One of the big companies in personalization of computer equipment, Corsair, offers us a next generation liquid cooling, with a perfect performance RGB pump head. This refrigeration turns out to be so powerful What silent and includes a speed controller for the fans, which work thanks to the magnetic levitation, with two of them offering a powerful airflow for proper performance when cooling the CPU. The cooling profile allows completely stop the fans when the temperature is short, with the consequent energy savings that this entails.

Liquid cooling NZXT Kraken M22

It seems that liquid refrigeration be something of people with an excessive love for customization, but believe us when we recommend take your time to include it in your teams. In this case, we are looking at a product that has demo lighting modes, to show off to friends, and that it is designed to improve cooling with the minimal noise levels. You can manage performance of the team, thanks to the application corresponding, and monitor speed of the pump and the temperature of the liquid. The new fans radiator tubes are designed to operate with little noise, to have a great reliability and a excellent performance. Product includes nylon covers fine to reinforce rubber tubes and as an additional protective layer.

Liquid cooling DEEP COOL GAMMAXX L240

We continue with the line of products that use the lights as a great claim, but that end up becoming essential items inside our computers. This liquid cooling includes a anti-leak system and a new RGB lighting system. The fans allow conventional motherboards control lighting and sync. His microchannel design E-shaped water bottle improves the efficiency of heat circulation and widens the thermal contact area. The bearings are made in ceramics and the axle cores guarantee a great performance for many years. Supports the main sockets from Intel and AMD.

Liquid cooling Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L

Finally, which does not mean that it is less important, we offer you a product of the company Cooler Master, which has a copper base, which allows anchoring the bomb Cooler Master, which has a large water volume capacity, a improved flow between the chambers and rubber gaskets, which happen to be made of industrial grade EPDM. The surface radiator has increased by 25%, which makes the heat dissipation be more efficient. Their fans they are very silent and include a new frame, which guarantees greater durability. It can sync up with systems compatible with RGB or assign manually using a wired controller.

