If we use a Python IDE we will get many benefits such as better quality, so a good choice is important and should be based solely on the developer’s requirements, depending on whether you must code in several languages, require syntax highlighting or need to a built-in debugger, etc.

Best development IDEs

Next, we show you some IDEs to take into account if we decide to carry out programming tasks with Python, since they will help us to work from their development environment.

PyCharm, the most popular option

We are talking about a complete and specific Python IDE developed by JetBrains, capable of combine all necessary tools to work from one place. It has a smart code editor, a debugger, and navigation and refactoring tools. With this application, developers can write an orderly and easy-to-understand code, making them more productive. It also has code inspections, which is characterized by being the most advanced, being more complicated to introduce preventable errors through the analysis of static code and at runtime.

PyCharm provides support for JavaScript, HTML, CSS, JS and has video editing support. On the contrary, it is a tool with an initial installation difficult to carry out, which is why it is aimed at the most advanced users. It has a free version based on open source that we can download from this link to its official website. If we want to take advantage of its full potential, it includes a Professional version.

Spyder, aimed at scientists and engineers

It is a good compiler for Python, specially conceived and developed for scientists and engineers. Count with one advanced level of editing functions, debugging and data exploitation, as well as a good system of plugins and API. As an editor, it has syntax highlighting, introspection, code completion, real-time analysis, etc. There will be no shortage of tools such as a debugger, variable explorer, file explorer, history log, and an IPython console.

Spyder is also capable of exploring and editing variables from its own GUI, being very efficient at finding and eliminating bottlenecks to unleash code performance. On the contrary, it is not able to configure which warnings the developer wants to disable and its performance worsens when too many plugins are running at the same time. We can free download from their website.

IDLE, simple and basic

This is a popular integrated development environment that has been written in Python, making it one of the best IDE for being simple and basic. It is used mainly by beginners in their beginnings with this programming language. It has a Tkinter GUI and a cross platform, which will help us to have a greater flexibility for developers. It also has a multiple text editor with multiple windows and essential features like smart indentation, Python undo and coloring, etc.

We cannot ignore the presence of a fairly powerful debugger that has continuous breakpoints, global view, and local spaces. Likewise, it supports dialog boxes, browsers and editable settings. On the contrary, it has some problems with normal use, it does not have an online numbering option, and its interface has a too basic design. We find it available in your official website.

Eric Python, for all types of users

We are talking about an IDE and editor developed by Python itself, made for both day-to-day and professional developers. It has a built-in plugin system, many editors, configurable window layout, source code folding, and advanced search features. It also offers cooperation features, built-in debugger, code coverage support, and profiling.

We cannot ignore its other features such as application diagram support, syntax highlighting, and automatic code completion. In contrast, ERIC does not have a precisely easy and intuitive interface and its productivity is reduced when too many plug-ins are integrated. We can download from its developers page.

Thonny, for new users

We are facing an IDE specially focused for users who have no previous experience and they want to learn how to develop Python. It is extremely basic so that even beginners can easily understand it and it is very useful for those who use a virtual environment. Among its features it has a simple debugger, supports error highlighting and automatic code completion.

On the contrary, it should be noted that Thonny has a non-intuitive interface that is limited to text editing and lacks support for templates. In addition, the creation of the plugins is very slow and there are many options for developers who need to take a further step in their development. We can download it for free from this link to your home page.

Essential code editors

They are text editors that are used to edit the source code, being much faster and functional monkeys. Here are the best ones for developing Python.

Sublime Text, the editor for professionals

We are facing a multiplatform code editor, light, fast and easily customizable. It has been developed in C ++ and also has a API for Python, being compatible with many other programming and markup languages. It has simple features like syntax highlighting, autocomplete, command palette, changing indentation, etc.

It features high performance, a powerful API, and is highly customizable, allowing for split editing and project switching instantly. It is especially aimed at those users who require high performance, at the same time customizable and at the same time be lightweight. On the contrary, it can be intimidating for new users and does not have a powerful GIT plug-in. We can download it from this link to your website.

Atom, fast and customizable editor

We are talking about an easily customizable open source text editor that is known for its simple and clean interface, allowing to create an environment compatible with Python, enriched with the functions we need. Among its features it offers several panels, intelligent autocompletion, integrated package manager, file browser, search and replace function and its ability to share our workspace with other users in real time.

It is a tool specially designed for those who require an open source, fast and customizable editor without sacrificing aesthetics. On the contrary, it requires more time to sort its settings and add-ons, as it is browser-based. In addition, their tabs are somewhat clumsy, causing them to load slowly and reduce performance. We can download atom free from their website.

Visual Studio Code, ideal for web and cloud projects

It is a complete editor developed by Microsoft capable of integrating with a scripting tool, being compatible with Git. It has been specially conceived for the debugging and development of the latest web and cloud projects. This tool provides us with syntax highlighting, automatic indentation, built-in support for IntelliSense code completion, a debugger, and is able to seamlessly combine both the editor and its good development features. That is why it becomes one of the main options for Python developers.

It also has support for several languages, a good design and a smart interface, allowing the use of many plugins for customization. In addition, it supports the use of portrait orientation and multi-split window function. On the contrary, saying that its launch initially takes a long time, and searching with code is very slow. We can download it from this link to the website of its developers.

Vim, highly configurable editor

It is a popular text editor for open source and cross-platform With which to create and edit any text file thanks to its highly configurable. It can be used both on the command line as a standalone application with its own interface. It is compatible with a wide range of programming languages ​​and files, among which of course is Python. In addition, it has an extensive range of accessories to provide its users with more functionalities.

It has important features that could not be missing such as syntax highlighting, super search and autocomplete function, although it is limited to words already existing in the current text buffer. On the contrary, it must be said that it is only an editing tool and does not display pop-up windows with different colors. Also, your learning curve can be a bit steep. It is usually fast, but as we install more plugins its performance suffers and it becomes slower. We can download it for free from this link to the developer’s website.

Which one should we choose?

As I have been able to verify, we have a large number of top-level software to choose from, focused both on advanced users and those who have just started in the world of programming with Python. When opting for an IDE, possibly PyCharm It should be an option that we should not overlook, as it is one of the most popular options, thanks to its extensive productivity features. It is designed by and for programmers, to have all the necessary tools for Python development in the most productive way.

Instead, if we prefer to opt for a code editor, we may prefer to opt for Sublime Text in the case that we are an experienced user since it is one of the best options for those who have advanced programming knowledge. On the other hand, for beginners who have just joined this «world» they can choose to Atom and make use of its simple, clean and highly customizable interface, as it will not only help them to start, but they will be able to continue with it at higher quotas we reach, without having to change the editor.