With all the madness that we are living in this Black Friday 2021 of offers on mobile telephony and other Xiaomi products we can access a number of discounts that in many moments are overwhelming but, What about accessories for our new smartphone?

Don’t worry, if you have forgotten to look for the best accessories for your new smartphone, Mundo Xiaomi is here to help you. We have done the dirty work and We bring you a short compilation of essential accessories with the best price on the occasion of Black Friday so let’s go with them.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

We begin this product compilation with one of the classics in Xiaomi World, such as the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, the most popular smart bracelet in the world. It incorporates a AMOLED panel that reaches 1.56 inches and new functions such as its blood oxygen sensor or the 30 integrated sports modes.

The RRP of this product is 44.99 euros but, thanks to this one-off offer that you can find through Goboo, we can get it for only 31.99 euros, a very remarkable discount considering the capabilities that this little beast offers us.

Mi Smart Band 6 1.56 Full Screen Amoled 30 Training Modes * SpO2 Monitor * Water Resistant up to 50 m * Application Connection Mi Wear and Mi fit

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro for 40 euros less

One of the recent surprises on the part of Xiaomi has been the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro, headphones that have been in the Chinese market for a long time, but that they have just landed in Spain with a scandal price.





In this case, we are talking about the best headphones that the brand offers today in our country with an in-ear format with silicone tips of various sizes, an external touch area finished in ceramic and even Active noise cancellation up to 35 dB.

This product incorporates a system of low latency of just 100 milliseconds using the LHDC V3 protocol, dynamic drivers with a 12 millimeter composite diaphragm and even an autonomy of about six hours of use with active noise cancellation, reaching 30 hours with the use of its case.

As for the price, the RRP of this product in our country is 99.99 euros, a cost that is practically pulverized thanks to Goboo, where we will be able to find them for only 59.99 euros, not to believe it.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro – Headphones

The Xiaomi Mi Watch at its historical minimum price

Another of the wearables that we are going to find with an incredible price is the popular Xiaomi Mi Watch. This smartwatch has GPS and GLONASS sensors with which we can register with much greater precision different sports data such as the route or geolocation, in addition to having the ability to parameterize up to 117 different sports activities.

In addition, it has a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel, a battery capable of reaching 16 days of autonomy and different optical sensors that allow you to measure all aspects of our health such as steps, calories, heart rate or blood oxygen.

Usually, the RRP of this Xiaomi Mi Watch is 129 euros, a price that is far from this historical minimum that you will be able to find on the occasion of Black Friday 2021. In this case, we can buy it for only 85 euros, a discount of more than 40 euros in one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Xiaomi Mi Watch – Smart Watch, Smartwatch Women Men with 1.39 “AMOLED Screen, GPS, Heart Rate Monitor, 117 Training Modes, 5 ATM (Black)

Zhiyun Smooth Q3, a perfect gimbal to stabilize your videos

Moving on to another category of products, we want to talk to you about the Zhiyun Smooth Q3, a three-axis stabilizer with which the videos made with your Xiaomi phone will reach the next level, especially in terms of stabilization.





As we say, this gimbal has up to three motors that will help your device to stabilize for better video quality or long exposure photographs, in addition to having a very compact and folding design to which a carrying case is added for that you are safe wherever you go.

As for the price, we can usually find this product for about 109 euros but, thanks to this specific offer we will be able to acquire it for only 89 euros through Amazon, thus becoming one of the best options in products of this type.

Zhiyun Smooth Q3 Combo, 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer with Grip Tripod with LED Fill Light, Compatible with iPhone and Android

Micro SD card Samsung EVO Select 256 GB

We move on to another of the essentials as long as you have a Micro SD slot on your new Xiaomi smartphone. And we are precisely talking about a micro SD card with a high capacity of 256GB from Samsung, which has a price to take into account.





This has a 100MB / s transfer rate, so recording or storing 4K content on it won’t be a problem. In addition, something interesting about this product is that having so much capacity you can alternate its use on your phone or even on a specific camera separately, thus giving brutal versatility.

As for the price, we can buy it for just 22 euros through Amazon with completely free shipping, a discount of almost 15 euros for a versatile and inexpensive product.

Samsung EVO Select 256 GB microSD 100 MB / s, Speed, Full HD & amp; 4K UHD, Memory Card Includes SD Adapter for Smartphone, Tablet, Action Camera, Drone and Laptop

10,000 mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank Essential for less than 20 euros

To close with this small compilation, we want to recommend a Xiaomi portable battery that has a quite succulent value for money.





In this case, we are talking about the 10000 mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank Essential, a portable battery with a fairly high capacity that will be able to charge our phones about two – three times without problem and that, in addition, has the particularity of being Supports wireless charging via the Qi standard.

As for its price, we will be able to get it for 19.99 euros through the official Xiaomi website in Spain, a very interesting price given the versatility that this great product is capable of offering us.

Xiaomi Power Bank Essential, MI Wireless, 10000MAH, White

Also, don’t forget that you can continue to enjoy the HBO discount, the HBO Max subscription is on sale at only 4.99 euros per month forever.

Looking for more deals?





If after all this our section on Fridays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news, you can take a look at the technological offers of Xataka or visit the other Hunting Bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

And if you want to be informed of the offers, bargains and discounts that we publish on MundoXiaomi, you can follow us on Twitter or Facebook. We also recommend you subscribe by leaving your email in the box that you will see at the bottom of the page or read us through our feed.