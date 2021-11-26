The Black friday each year lasts longer than the previous one, but today is the big day of offers, those hours in which all businesses step on the accelerator to offer us the best prices. Below you will find a review of the most striking offers in televisions, home cinema and sound bars in case you are thinking of renewing your home entertainment systems.

Televisions





Nothing less than 600 euros of discount in MediaMarkt for the Sony 65A90J, one of the most reputed models of 2021. It has a 65 “OLED Panel compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, Google TV and is especially recommended for gamers. For 2,399.20 euros it will be yours .





SONY 65 XR65A90J UHD OLED Android XR TV

A great option for those looking for a large, good-performance TV at an affordable price (up to a point): Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 for 999 euros on Media Markt. It has a 75-inch 120Hz VA QLED panel with FALD backlight scheme compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10 + content, the full Android TV 10 as an operating system, Chromecast integrated and HDMI 2.1

Another option with 75 inches and 4K to consider is the LG 75UP80006LA, what in The English Court stays for 899 euros. It has an IPS Direct LED panel compatible with HDR10, with WebOS 6.0 and eye, two HDMI 2.1 ports for next-generation consoles, with low latency automatic mode.

Going down to 65 inches (but also in 4K), you may be interested in taking a look at the model Samsung QLED QE65Q75A, which can be achieved by 899 euros, also having the option to choose if you prefer to purchase it at El Corte Inglés or at Fnac. It has a 65 “VA Edge LED panel compatible with HDR10 +, with Tizen 6.0 and very complete to play with HDMI 2.1, aLLM, VRR, AMD FreeSync.





Also with 65 inches but superior performance, the LG OLED65C1 with two different pricing options. On The English Court you will pay 1599 euros with a subsequent refund of 250, then staying at 1349 euros, while in PcComponents It has a direct price of 1,398.99 euros. It has 4K resolution, HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10 Pro, HLG Pro, HDR Effect and compatible with nVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.

LG OLED OLED65C1-ALEXA 2021-Smart TV 4K UHD 164 cm (65 “) with Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Processor α9 Gen4, Deep Learning, 100% HDR, Dolby ATMOS, HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0

A good alternative in 55 inches and 4K for those on a tighter budget: Samsung 55AU8005 for 499 euros on Amazon. It has a panel with Crystal Processor UHD, HDR10 +, AirSlim design, Contrast Enhancer, Integrated Voice Assistants, Motion Xcelerator and Tap View. You also have the model of 65 inches for 599 euros.

For a little more you can do The English Court with the model Panasonic TX-58JX820E, since it stays at 649 euros. It has a 58 “VA Edge LED panel compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10 +, with Android TV as the operating system. It also has low latency automatic mode and game mode, but it lacks HDMi 2.1.

Home Cinema and Sound Bars





The Fire TV Stick Lite It is the simplest model of these Amazon devices, ideal for accessing your streaming platforms on a television that lacks them as standard. Down from 29.99 to 18.99 euros.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa voice control | Lite (without TV controls), HD streaming

Good discount on both PcComponentes and Amazon for the projector BenQ W1720, staying at 998.99 euros. Plays in 4K, has HDR, 100% Rec. 709 coverage, 2000 ANSI lumens, HDMI and 3D.

A good option for those who want to try a basic projector and with a price that does not shoot: Viewsonic M1 Mini Plus for 191.20 euros in PcComponents. It is portable and has WVGA, 120 lumens, HDMI, Micro USB, Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth and 2W Speaker.

You have the sound bar on Amazon Sony HTSF200 for 119 euros instead of 200. It has Integrated Subwoofer, Bluetooth and S-Force PRO Front Surround.





Succulent discount in Amazon for soundbar Panasonic SC-HTB250, since it can be yours for 106.99 euros. It has up to 120W with subwoofer, 2.1 channels, compatible with DTS Digital Surround and Dolby Digital

Panasonic SC-HTB250 Sound Bar (Wireless and Wired With Home Subwoofer, 2.1 Channels, Soundbar Speaker, 120 W, DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Digital, 80 W, 5.08 cm (2 “), 10 cm) – Color Black

In PcComponentes you have reduced the sound bar to 88.98 euros Sony HT SF150. With a total power of 120 W, S-Force PRO Front Surround and Dolby Digital and Dolby Dual Mono decoders.

More than 30 euros discount on Amazon for the soundbar Sharp HT-SB110, staying at 53.99 euros. It has Bluetooth, HDMI, ARC / CEC and a maximum total output power of 90W.

