Camera phones are the latest fashion in photography. We all want one to carry a high-quality fast camera in our pocket. The only bad thing is that if we want quality we have to spend a lot of money. For this reason, Black Friday is perfect. We find significant discounts on the best smartphones for the world of photography. And, of course, we have looked for the best discounts among so many offers to offer you the really interesting ones.

Offers on camera phones

All photographers look at mobile phones with different eyes thanks to the latest generation of iPhones. Well, today we can buy the Apple iPhone 13 128GB for its minimum price: 859 euros in MediaMarkt.





Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) – (Product) Red

If we want to look at the competition, Samsung is always a reference and there we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, a mobile with a 10 MP telephoto lens, a 40 MP front camera and a 108 MP wide angle. It has 6.8 “and above it is compatible with the S Pen, perfect for editing. The 256 GB version can be purchased today for 999 euros both in Amazon and in MediaMarkt and in the official Samsung store, in most cases with a discount of more than 300 euros.





Samsung Smartphone Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256 GB with Android Operating System Color Black

If our pocket can not assume the cost of the previous model, it is not a bad choice the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G. The 128GB version of internal storage is for 599 euros in the official store, with a 249 euro discount thanks to Black Friday by writing the promotional code in the shopping cart BF50.





And we continue with the high-end models, which, how could it be otherwise, are the ones that give the best result. The OnePlus 9 Pro, with lenses signed by Hasselblad, is on the Oneplus page for 709 euros, almost 200 euros less than its usual price.





Another phone that photographers may be very interested in, especially because of the striking possibility of working with a 60x macro, is the OPPO Find X3 Pro that we found on Amazon for 857.14 euros.



OPPO Find X3 Pro

If it does not arrive for the iPhone 13 maybe you can settle with a Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB which has dropped in price since the new generation was introduced. If we want a model with good performance in photography we can always bet on this model that right now is for 589 euros in MediaMarkt.





Another mobile that can make us happy as photographers is the OnePlus 8T 5G 8/128 GB that has a quadruple camera and is for 399.99 euros on Amazon, 33% cheaper.





The POCO X3 Pro 8 + 256 GB it is much cheaper, however it has good photographic qualities thanks to its quad camera. And now it is for only 199.99 euros in MediaMarkt (its usual price is 299.99 euros).





Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Smartphone 8GB 256GB 120Hz 6.67 “FHD + LCD DotDisplay Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 860, 5160mAh (typ) Battery 48MP Camera Black, Global Version Read: Microsoft's folding mobile is now ready to take photos in good conditions

Another option at a good price is a Realme GT Master 6/128 GB in black for only 269 euros on Amazon, when its previous price was 349 euros.





Finally, if you are looking for a cheaper mobile but that, even so, has a quadruple camera and 64 MB main sensor, you have a Samsung Galaxy M32 6/128 GB in black for 229 euros when its recommended price is 329.





More offers?

