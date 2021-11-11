November is the month of huge deals, especially when it comes to mobile phones: you can get real “cucumbers” for very little money. And 11.11 is the first big day of this month: stores like AliExpress offer smartphones at crazy prices for Singles Day or “Single’s day”.

With 11.11 comes the sales period par excellence: the initially called “Singles Day” has evolved to expand the sales to any product area, even in online stores that are not Chinese (11.11 as a sales day has its origin in that country). So, in case you want to renew your phone, there is no better time than this: hurry up, the offers are running out.

Best mobiles on offer for less than 200 euros

Redmi 9C . One of the cheapest Xiaomi phones is even cheaper on the 11.11 of AliExpress: you have the Redmi 9C for only 74.19 euros using the coupon “ES9C20”. This mobile is an accessible range with a 6.53-inch HD + LCD screen, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 3/64 GB and a 5,000 mAh battery.

POCO X3 Pro. eBay has an impressive discount on this fantastic mobile: the 6/128 GB version costs 189 euros and the 8/256 GB version costs 219 euros, both with the European ROM. The Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro is one of the phones with the best ratio / cost of 2021: if you agencies you will get a Snapdragon 860, 6.67-inch FHD + screen, quad rear camera and 5,160 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Smartphone 6GB 128GB 120Hz 6.67 “FHD LCD DotDisplay Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 860, 5160mAh (typ) Battery 48MP Camera, Global Version, Gold

LITTLE M4 Pro. It is the new model of the brand and it is already on sale in its official store: you have it in launch offer for 199.99 euros for the 4/64 GB version. For that cost you get a 6.6-inch FHD + screen, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and much more.

Best mobiles on offer from 200 to 350 euros

Oneplus Nord 2 . Great price for this extraordinary phone: you have it in AliExpress for 309 euros if you apply the coupon “SDOP50”. For that price you get a Oneplus Nord 2 with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 8/128 GB and a 4,500 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro . One of the latest mobiles of the brand that you can buy at a discounted price in the Xiaomi store: 249.99 euros for the 6/64 GB model. It is a smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen, integrates a Snapdragon 732G, offers 5,020 mAh of battery and a quad rear camera: the Redmi Note 10 Pro is not a bad option.

. One of the latest mobiles of the brand that you can buy at a discounted price in the Xiaomi store: 249.99 euros for the 6/64 GB model. It is a smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen, integrates a Snapdragon 732G, offers 5,020 mAh of battery and a quad rear camera: the Redmi Note 10 Pro is not a bad option. Xiaomi Poco F3. Are you looking for a high-end and do not want to pay what these phones usually cost? No problem, the impressive Xiaomi Poco F3 is at a super juicy price for the 6/128 GB model: only 279.99 euros in the Xiaomi store. For that cost, the mobile offers a high-end experience: 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 8/256 GB, Snapdragon 870, 4,520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, triple rear camera and Hi-Res sound.

POCO F3 5G – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 48MP triple camera, 4520 mAh, Deep Ocean Blue (ES / PT version), includes Mi headphones

Realme GT Master Edition . The company’s latest smartphone is on offer for 11.11: you can get the 6/128 GB for 252 euros on AliExpress with the coupon “ESGT35”. The Realme GT Master Edition is a good mid-range mobile that maintains certain aspirations in the high range: its 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G processor, triple rear camera and 4,300 mAh battery with 65 w fast charge prove it. .

Realme GT Master Edition . The company's latest smartphone is on offer for 11.11: you can get the 6/128 GB for 252 euros on AliExpress with the coupon "ESGT35". The Realme GT Master Edition is a good mid-range mobile that maintains certain aspirations in the high range: its 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G processor, triple rear camera and 4,300 mAh battery with 65 w fast charge prove it. .

Xiaomi Pad 5. The latest Xiaomi tablet is on sale for its most complete version, the 8/256 GB version: you have it in AliExpress for 340.99 euros if you apply the coupon "D11ES50". Great price for the Xiaomi Pad 5, a tablet that offers an 11-inch screen, Snapdragon 860, four speakers and much more.

Best mobiles on offer from 350 to 500 euros

Realme GT . Offer for this piece of telephone with the most current power: it is in the official store for only 399 euros. For that price you have a great high-end with a prominent touch of color. And the maximum power: the Realme GT comes standard with a Snapdragon 888, 8/128 GB, triple rear camera with 64 megapixel main, offers 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge and a fairly contained size.

Realme GT . Offer for this piece of telephone with the most current power: it is in the official store for only 399 euros. For that price you have a great high-end with a prominent touch of color. And the maximum power: the Realme GT comes standard with a Snapdragon 888, 8/128 GB, triple rear camera with 64 megapixel main, offers 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge and a fairly contained size.

‌Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G. Piece of discount for this piece of mobile: you have it on Amazon for only 425 euros (cheaper than in the official store, which is 499 euros for 11.11). It is a true "premium range" that offers a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G, triple rear camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 65 W ultra-fast charge and much more: the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G is a phone call.

OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G – Smartphone 256GB, 12GB RAM, Dual SIM, Fast Charge 65W – Black

OnePlus 9. The high-end for 2021 of OnePlus is represented by a phone that hits a huge drop in the 11.11 of AliExpress: the OnePlus 9 is on sale at 409 euros if you apply the coupon “D11ES50”. It has the global ROM, 6.59-inch screen, 8/128 GB, 4,500 mAh battery and triple rear camera,

Best mobiles on offer for more than 500 euros

Samsung Galaxy S21 . Great offer in the Samsung store for this 11.11: you get a Samsung Galaxy S21 for 699 euros, not bad. The mobile has a 6.2-inch screen, Exynos 2100, 8/128 GB and triple rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 . Great offer in the Samsung store for this 11.11: you get a Samsung Galaxy S21 for 699 euros, not bad. The mobile has a 6.2-inch screen, Exynos 2100, 8/128 GB and triple rear camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro. It is not necessary to explain much about this mobile, it is a high-end in its own right. Snapdragon 888, 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 8/256 GB, 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge, triple rear camera and a spectacular price on AliExpress for 11.11: 586 euros if you apply the coupon " ESD1143 ". This OnePlus 9 Pro has the OxygenOS global ROM.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G – Smartphone 256GB, 12GB RAM, Dual Sim, Pine Green

Huawei MatePad 11. It is not a smartphone, but it is worth it: this tablet is at 449 euros for Huawei’s 11.11. It has HarmonyOS, 6/128 GB, 2K screen with 120 Hz refresh and includes Huawei Pencil. In addition, the brand gives away a keyboard cover and a mouse.

AliExpress prices constantly vary in cost. In the event that a coupon does not work for you, you can try the following codes: Orders of 30 euros : ‘ESDE43’.

: ‘ESDE43’. Orders of 100 euros : ‘ESD1115’.

: ‘ESD1115’. Orders of 190 euros : ‘ESD1129’.

: ‘ESD1129’. Orders of 290 euros: ‘ESDE43’.

More offers

