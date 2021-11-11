November is the month of huge deals, especially when it comes to mobile phones: you can get real “cucumbers” for very little money. And 11.11 is the first big day of this month: stores like AliExpress offer smartphones at crazy prices for Singles Day or “Single’s day”.
With 11.11 comes the sales period par excellence: the initially called “Singles Day” has evolved to expand the sales to any product area, even in online stores that are not Chinese (11.11 as a sales day has its origin in that country). So, in case you want to renew your phone, there is no better time than this: hurry up, the offers are running out.
Best mobiles on offer for less than 200 euros
- Redmi 9C. One of the cheapest Xiaomi phones is even cheaper on the 11.11 of AliExpress: you have the Redmi 9C for only 74.19 euros using the coupon “ES9C20”. This mobile is an accessible range with a 6.53-inch HD + LCD screen, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 3/64 GB and a 5,000 mAh battery.
- POCO X3 Pro. eBay has an impressive discount on this fantastic mobile: the 6/128 GB version costs 189 euros and the 8/256 GB version costs 219 euros, both with the European ROM. The Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro is one of the phones with the best ratio / cost of 2021: if you agencies you will get a Snapdragon 860, 6.67-inch FHD + screen, quad rear camera and 5,160 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Smartphone 6GB 128GB 120Hz 6.67 “FHD LCD DotDisplay Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 860, 5160mAh (typ) Battery 48MP Camera, Global Version, Gold
- LITTLE M4 Pro. It is the new model of the brand and it is already on sale in its official store: you have it in launch offer for 199.99 euros for the 4/64 GB version. For that cost you get a 6.6-inch FHD + screen, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and much more.
Best mobiles on offer from 200 to 350 euros
- Oneplus Nord 2. Great price for this extraordinary phone: you have it in AliExpress for 309 euros if you apply the coupon “SDOP50”. For that price you get a Oneplus Nord 2 with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 1200, 8/128 GB and a 4,500 mAh battery.
- Redmi Note 10 Pro. One of the latest mobiles of the brand that you can buy at a discounted price in the Xiaomi store: 249.99 euros for the 6/64 GB model. It is a smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen, integrates a Snapdragon 732G, offers 5,020 mAh of battery and a quad rear camera: the Redmi Note 10 Pro is not a bad option.
- Xiaomi Poco F3. Are you looking for a high-end and do not want to pay what these phones usually cost? No problem, the impressive Xiaomi Poco F3 is at a super juicy price for the 6/128 GB model: only 279.99 euros in the Xiaomi store. For that cost, the mobile offers a high-end experience: 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 8/256 GB, Snapdragon 870, 4,520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, triple rear camera and Hi-Res sound.
POCO F3 5G – Smartphone 6 + 128GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz AMOLED DotDisplay, Snapdragon 870, 48MP triple camera, 4520 mAh, Deep Ocean Blue (ES / PT version), includes Mi headphones
- Realme GT Master Edition. The company’s latest smartphone is on offer for 11.11: you can get the 6/128 GB for 252 euros on AliExpress with the coupon “ESGT35”. The Realme GT Master Edition is a good mid-range mobile that maintains certain aspirations in the high range: its 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778G processor, triple rear camera and 4,300 mAh battery with 65 w fast charge prove it. .
- Xiaomi Pad 5. The latest Xiaomi tablet is on sale for its most complete version, the 8/256 GB version: you have it in AliExpress for 340.99 euros if you apply the coupon “D11ES50”. Great price for the Xiaomi Pad 5, a tablet that offers an 11-inch screen, Snapdragon 860, four speakers and much more.
Best mobiles on offer from 350 to 500 euros
- Realme GT. Offer for this piece of telephone with the most current power: it is in the official store for only 399 euros. For that price you have a great high-end with a prominent touch of color. And the maximum power: the Realme GT comes standard with a Snapdragon 888, 8/128 GB, triple rear camera with 64 megapixel main, offers 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge and a fairly contained size.
- Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G. Piece of discount for this piece of mobile: you have it on Amazon for only 425 euros (cheaper than in the official store, which is 499 euros for 11.11). It is a true “premium range” that offers a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 765G, triple rear camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 65 W ultra-fast charge and much more: the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G is a phone call.
OPPO Reno 4 Pro 5G – Smartphone 256GB, 12GB RAM, Dual SIM, Fast Charge 65W – Black
- OnePlus 9. The high-end for 2021 of OnePlus is represented by a phone that hits a huge drop in the 11.11 of AliExpress: the OnePlus 9 is on sale at 409 euros if you apply the coupon “D11ES50”. It has the global ROM, 6.59-inch screen, 8/128 GB, 4,500 mAh battery and triple rear camera,
Best mobiles on offer for more than 500 euros
- Samsung Galaxy S21. Great offer in the Samsung store for this 11.11: you get a Samsung Galaxy S21 for 699 euros, not bad. The mobile has a 6.2-inch screen, Exynos 2100, 8/128 GB and triple rear camera.
- OnePlus 9 Pro. It is not necessary to explain much about this mobile, it is a high-end in its own right. Snapdragon 888, 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 8/256 GB, 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge, triple rear camera and a spectacular price on AliExpress for 11.11: 586 euros if you apply the coupon ” ESD1143 “. This OnePlus 9 Pro has the OxygenOS global ROM.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G – Smartphone 256GB, 12GB RAM, Dual Sim, Pine Green
- Huawei MatePad 11. It is not a smartphone, but it is worth it: this tablet is at 449 euros for Huawei’s 11.11. It has HarmonyOS, 6/128 GB, 2K screen with 120 Hz refresh and includes Huawei Pencil. In addition, the brand gives away a keyboard cover and a mouse.
AliExpress prices constantly vary in cost. In the event that a coupon does not work for you, you can try the following codes:
- Orders of 30 euros: ‘ESDE43’.
- Orders of 100 euros: ‘ESD1115’.
- Orders of 190 euros: ‘ESD1129’.
- Orders of 290 euros: ‘ESDE43’.
More offers
- You still don’t have Disney + and want to try it with a super offer? Then take advantage and subscribe to the first month for only 1.99 euros: you will have access to its entire catalog and without limitations during that first month. It is valid for users 18 years of age and older without an active Disney + subscription. Savings compared to the current price of a monthly subscription of 8.99 euros. It will be automatically renewed at the monthly price at that time, unless canceled.
Save 75% on Disney + Monthly Subscription
- You can get HBO Max at half price for life if you sign up for the offer and subscribe with a new profile: its price is 4.49 euros / month.
Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!