The week of Black Friday has left us some very interesting offers on Apple devices and compatible accessories, but they are not over yet: with Cyber ​​Monday the sale fever continues in technology products, so you still have time to get a discounted iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch to give away this Christmas or as a whim.





IPhone Deals





iPhone SE

iPhone SE (2020) 128GB by 539 euros 479 euros: compact, powerful and with a “classic” design. This Apple smartphone has the appearance of an iPhone 8 and its 4.7 “Retina IPS LCD screen but houses the Apple A13 Bionic processor along with 3 GB of RAM for smoother performance. It has a 12 MP camera with recording 4K and Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Apple iPhone SE (128GB) – Black

If we do not need so much capacity because we make a more basic use of the smartphone, the iPhone SE 64GB can be purchased from MediaMarkt via eBay for 489 euros 415 euros. It is an exposition unit.

Apple iPhone SE (2nd gen.), Black, 64 GB, 4.7 “Retina HD, A13 Bionic Chip, iOS

Finally, the 256GB iPhone SE, the maximum possible capacity, is also cheaper in El Corte Inglés. You can get this version for 659 euros 589 euros.

Apple iPhone SE (256GB) – Black

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini 256GB by 929 euros 879 euros: Apple’s other compact smartphone is also one of the most recent in the catalog. With a more modern design, it has a 5.4 “Super Retina XDR OLED screen with which it is comfortable to interact. It incorporates the Apple A15 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM, double 12 MP rear camera and facial unlocking by Face. ID.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (256GB) – Blue

iPhone 13

512GB iPhone 13 by 1,259 euros 1,079 euros: the most balanced smartphone in the current family of Apple terminals has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED screen, Apple A15 Bionic processor, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP dual rear camera, Face ID and compatibility with high dynamic range HDR10 Dolby Vision.

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) – Blue

iPhone XR

iPhone XR 64GB by 589 euros 429 euros: Apple’s best-selling smartphone can no longer be officially purchased in the Apple Store, but some models remain in certain stores. With modern design, it has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, Apple A13 Bionic processor, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera and Face ID.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB) – in Yellow

Apple Watch Deals





Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS by 219 euros 189 euros: Apple’s cheapest “smart” watch is even cheaper. It is an interesting option for those who have never had a smartwatch and want to test its potential and functions.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) Silver Aluminum – White Sport Band

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS by 459 euros 369 euros: the flagship smartwatch of the last generation is very similar to the current Series 7, as it has an almost borderless screen and has sensors for measuring blood oxygen, ECG for electrocardiograms, detection of falls and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED – Sport Band (PRODUCT) RED Read: Tesla wants to recycle nickel and cobalt from old batteries

IPad Deals





iPad Pro

11 “iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi 512GB for 999.99 euros: this powerful Apple tablet has an almost borderless design, a high-quality screen for work or consumption of multimedia content, dual 12 + 10 MP rear camera with LiDAR sensor, compatibility with accessories such as the Apple Pencil 2 and more.

Apple iPad Pro (2020 2nd Gen.), 512GB, 11 “Liquid Retina, A12Z Bionic Chip

Mac Deals





14-inch MacBook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) by 2,249 euros 2,019 euros: one of Apple’s new laptops with raw power for demanding users. It has the M1 Pro chip, 14.2 “mini-LED panel, six-speaker system, autonomy of up to 17 hours per charge and Full HD webcam.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Eight-Core CPU and Fourteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Space Gray

16-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) by 2,749 euros 2,629 euros: the other new Apple laptop for the professional field and users who require a lot of power. It has the M1 Pro chip, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD, 16 “mini-LED screen, Full HD webcam …

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with Ten-Core CPU and Sixteen-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Space Gray

Accessory offers





AirPods Pro Bluetooth Headphones

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case by 279 euros 198.98 euros: Apple’s most complete wireless Bluetooth headphones now have a MagSafe charging case without giving up its active noise cancellation, ambient sound mode, sweat resistance and spatial audio with head tracking.

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

20W USB-C Power Adapter

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter by 25 euros 15 euros: charge your iPhone and iPad faster with the official Apple USB-C 20W adapter and this discount of 10 euros.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

More offers and discounts

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine profiles. You can also take a look at the bargain hunting Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, 3DJuegos, and Espinof, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.