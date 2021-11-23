If you are waiting for Black Friday 2021 to renew the clothes in your home, here we have prepared a selection for you with some of the most striking offers that we have found.

Sheets, blankets, sofa covers, towel sets with discounts that reach 50% in some cases. Fantastic prices for renew the textiles of our house at the best price.

Sheets on offer





Ubuntu organic cotton sheet set. Price in El Corte Inglés: before, 29.95 euros , after the 40% discount, 17.95 euros.





100% cotton bottom sheet with polka dot print. Price at La Redoute: before, 12.99 euros Now, after the 45% discount, it costs 7.13 euros.





Polar sheet set that includes sheet, bottom sheet and pillowcase. Price on Amazon: before 49.99 euros , now, 39.99 euros.

Bedsure Coral Sheets 150 Winter – Set Sheets 150 x 190 Flannel 4 Pieces, Warm Thermal Fleece Sheets Bed 150, Adjustable Fitted Sheet 150×200 with Top, Gray





Plain cotton percale fitted sheet, Best Quality. Price: before 17.99 euros , now after the 45% discount, 9.84 euros.

Discounted blankets





Decorative blanket in acrylic, wool and nylon. Price in El Corte Inglés: before 39.95 euros , now, after the 40% discount, 23.95 euros.





2-in-1 bed blanket, with two different faces: 220gsm flannel, and 260gsm sherpa. Price on Amazon: it used to cost 39.99 euros , and with the Black Friday offer, it costs 31.44 euros.

Wavve Reversible Flannel Sherpa Blanket 220×240 cm, Fleece Blanket for Bed 135/150, Plush Sofa Blanket, 100% Microfiber, Soft, Warm, Breathable Winter Coverlet (240×220 cm, Gray)





100% virgin wool Woolmark blanket 600 g / m². Price at La Redoute, before 27.99 euros , and after the 30% discount, it now costs 19.46 euros.

Couch covers on sale





Nilo Basics adjustable sofa cover. Price at El Corte Inglés: before 19.95 euros, now after 20% discount, from 15.95 euros.





Coven Chaise longue sofa cover in Coven gray. Price at Kenay Home: before 139 euros , now, 125.10 euros.

Covers for sofa with chaise longue with 2 gray pillowcases (3 Seats + 3 Seats). Price: 50.09 euros.

Taiyang Sectional Sofa Cover, Chaise Longue Sofa Covers, Comfortable Stretch Fabric L-Shaped Sofa Cover with 2 Pillowcases (3 Seater + 3 Seater, Gray)





Basic sofa cover with ties. Normal price, 39.95 euros . Current price, for Black Friday, and after the 20% discount, from 31.60 euros.

Cover for 2-seater sofa, adjustable and elastic, in beige- Price on Amazon: 29.98 euros.

Towels at the best price





Set of 5 cotton towels 450 gr / m2. Price in El Corte Inglés: before, 50 euros , now on the occasion of Black Friday and after applying the 50% discount, 25 euros.

Set of 3 bath towels with the Pierre Cardin logo, 100% cotton. Price on Amazon: before 34.95 euros , and now, after the 25% discount, it costs 26.21 euros.

EURASIA® SHOP Set of 3 Bath Towels Pierre Cardin Logo – 100% Cotton – 450 gr – Bidet Towel + Basin Towel + Shower Towel (Anthracite – 1117)





Egyptian cotton towel set (2 bath towels and 4 hand towels), in purple. Price on Amazon: before 34.99 euros , now after 25%, 26.24 euros.

Pinzon by Amazon Egyptian Cotton Towel Set (2 Bath Towels and 4 Hand Towels), Purple





Set of 5 cotton towels of 450 gr / m2. Price in El Corte Inglés: before, 50 euros , after the 50% discount, and now it costs 25 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

