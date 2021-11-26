Since yesterday Black Friday started on Amazon, so it is a great time to renew some of your electronic devices. We already have notes on general articles and televisions, but if what you were looking for was a new computer at a great price, then you have come to the ideal place. HP Notebook 14-CF2542LA Intel CELERON 4020 (From $ 14,999 to 9,899 MXN)

MSI Business & Productivity Laptop Prestige 14 (From $ 45,398 to $ 29,999)
Alienware Laptop M15 R6 15.6 ″ Core i7 (From $ 59,999 to $ 49,199)
Dell Laptop G5 5510 15.6 ″ (From 21 thousand 499 to 16 thousand 899)
Dell Laptop Inspiron 3515 15.6 ″ Ryzen 5 ($ 13,999 to $ 11,499)
Asus VivoBook 15.6 ″ Core i5 11th Gen ($ 20,709 to $ 17,999)
Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 ″ Ryzen7 (From $ 31,999 to $ 26,999)
Lenovo Laptop ThinkBook 14-IML 14 ″ ($ 15,000 to $ 12,999)
Evoo Laptop 11.6 Ultra Thin Notebook ($ 4,999 to $ 3,814)
