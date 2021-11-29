Black Friday is over and in its place has come Cyber ​​Monday 2021, the very last opportunity, now, really, to get very discounted Android phones and tablets before christmas. Most sales end today!





Xiaomi phones and tablets

Xiaomi Mi 11i for 549 euros . The Xiaomi Mi 11i is one of the most powerful of Xiaomi, standing out for its 120 Hz screen without curves in its axes. The maximum version, with 256 GB of storage, was on sale for 699.99 euros, and now it can be yours for 549 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi 11T for 449 euros . All the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, large battery with fast charge and megapixels to give and take await you in the powerful Xiaomi 11T. You have it reduced to 449 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G for 316 euros. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is mobile with Snapdragon 780G, light, with a good screen display and a price that barely exceeds 300 euros. The 8 + 128 GB is at 316 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G – Smartphone 128GB, 8GB RAM, Dual Sim, Truffle Black

‌Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for 275 euros . Light, but powerful, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with Snapdragon 778G has an extremely attractive price this cyber Monday. It stays at 275 euros in MediaMarkt.

Xiaomi Pad 5 for 369 euros. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is Xiaomi’s return to tablets in style. Good design, good specs and an eBay price of 369 euros compared to the 399 euros it normally costs.

Redmi phones

Redmi Note 10 Pro for 249 euros . If that of 5G gives you a little the same, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has many hertz, a lot of battery, many megapixels and it costs you a few euros. 249 euros for the 6 + 64 GB to be exact, on its official website.

Redmi Note 10 5G for 229.99 euros. A balanced cheap Xiaomi mobile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 90 Hz screen and a price of just over 200 euros right now. It is on the Xiaomi website for 229 euros, the 4 + 128 GB.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Smartphone, 4GB 128GB Phone, 6.5 ”FHD + DotDisplay, MediaTek Dimensity 700, Triple Camera (48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 8MP), Global Version (Gray)

Redmi Note 10S for 175.20 euros . Important discount on the Redmi Note 10S, the mid-range with a large battery and stereo speakers whose official price is 199.99 euros for the 6 + 64 GB. However, you have it for 175.20 euros on eBay if you use the coupon BLACKELEC.

Redmi 10 for 149.99 euros. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is one of those mobiles that gives more than what it asks for. It is not 5G, but otherwise it stands out for its screen and autonomy. It is reduced to 149.99 euros on the Xiaomi website, with the coupon XIAOMICM30.

POCO mobiles

POCO F3 for 279 euros. Black Friday has wiped out the stock of most POCO phones on sale, but the POCO F3 resists, at 279 euros on Amazon. It is a high-end mobile and spiritual heir to the legendary POCO F1.

Xiaomi Poco F3 – Smartphone 128GB, 6GB RAM, Dual Sim, Deep Ocean Blue

Realme phones and tablets

Realme GT for 399 euros . The Realme GT is a high-end mobile that does not go unnoticed, especially the yellow one. An enviable value for money for 399 euros, on the official Realme website.

Realme GT Neo 2 for 369 euros . The Realme GT Neo 2 is fresh out of the oven as a budget high-end with Snapdragon 870 with 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast-charging battery and good build. New model, powerful and for 369 euros on Amazon, instead of the usual 449 euros.

‌Realme GT Master Edition for 269 euros. The real masterpiece of the Realme GT Master Edition is to have a mobile with Snapdragon 778G, a screen with 120 Hz refreshment and a triple camera for less than 300 euros. At 269 euros it stays, to be exact.

realme GT Master Edition Smartphone Free, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor, 120 Hz Samsung AMOLED Full Screen, 65W SuperDart Charge, 64MP Main Camera, 6 + 128GB, Traveler Gray

Realme 8 for 199 euros . Good screen, interesting design, great battery with fast charge and more await you in the Realme 8. The version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is reduced to 199 euros.

Realme Pad for 199 euros. Realme’s first and only tablet to date, the Realme Pad is very attractively priced for what it offers. Very thin aluminum body, Helio G80 processor, 10.4-inch screen and a price on Black Friday of 199 euros in PcComponentes.

Samsung phones and tablets

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for 649 euros . The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G high-end Samsung that with a 6.2-inch screen is one of the few compact high-end sold today. It is on Amazon for 649 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for 349 euros. The Samsung Galaxy A52s is a premium mid-range 5G mobile, with Snapdragon 778G, 120 Hz screen, IP67, quad camera and a very interesting price in MediaMarkt right now: 349 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Smartphone Dual SIM Android Mobile Phone 6GB RAM 128GB Memory Awesome White

Samsung Galaxy A52 for 299 euros . If 5G is neither going you nor coming, the Samsung Galaxy A52 has the same design and the same advantages as the 5G model, but cheaper. 299 euros on Amazon right now, to be exact.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for 175 euros . The 2020 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is an interesting tablet with a 10.4-inch screen and ideal for consuming content. The 3 + 32 GB Wi-Fi version is discounted by 175 euros at MediaMArkt.

Samsung Galaxy M12 for 169 euros. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is a simple mobile for those who want autonomy that lasts and lasts. It has a screen with 90 Hz refreshment and although it was put on sale for more than 200 euros, you can get it for 169 euros on Amazon.

OnePlus phones

OnePlus 9 for 559 euros . With the OnePlus 9 you have a powerful mobile with Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 64 MP quad camera with the help of Hasselbad and 65W fast charging. It cost more than 700 euros and now it can be yours for 559 euros, on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus 8T for 399 euros. It is not the latest model, but the OnePlus 8T with Snapdragon 865, screen at 120 Hz and support for fast charging of 65W can hardly be missed. Its price on Amazon is only 399 euros.

OnePlus 8T 5G – 6.55 “120 Hz FHD Smartphone + Fluid Screen, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage Space, Quad Camera, 65 W Warp Charge, Dual SIM, 5G, Silver (Lunar Silver)

OnePlus Nord for 299 euros. The original OnePlus Nord is still a good option as a premium mid-range with Snapdragon 765G and a 90 Hz screen. The 8 + 128 GB you have for 299 euros at Amazon.

OPPO phones

OPPO Find X3 Pro for 848 euros . The OPPO Find X3 Pro is a super high-end mobile that stands out for having a microscopic camera. Snapdragon 888, 65W fast charge, 120 Hz screen and a price that drops from 1,000 euros to stay at 848 euros, on Amazon.

OPPO Find X3 Lite for 312 euros. The OPPO Find X3 Lite with Snapdragon 765G is technically a mid-high-end mobile, although it feels like high-end. It has an AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, a 65W load and is reduced to 312 euros.

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G – 6.43 “Screen (AMOLED 90 Hz, 8GB + 128GB, Snapdragon 765G, 4300 mAh, fast charge 65W. Quadruple camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP,) Black [Versión ES/PT]

OPPO A94 5G for 267 euros . A 5G mobile below 300 euros that you can take home is the OPPO A94 5G with Dimensity 800U, AMOLED screen at 90 Hz and a colorful design. It was put on sale for 379 euros and is now 100 euros cheaper: 267 euros on Amazon.

OPPO Reno 4Z 5G for 259 euros . The OPPO Reno 4 Z 54G was launched a year ago as a mid-range with a 120 Hz screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor and six lenses in total: four at the back and two at the front. It is reduced to 259 euros on Amazon.

OPPO A54 5G for 179 euros. 5G mobiles for less than 200 euros are like Teruel, they exist. The OPPO A54 5G is proof of this, a terminal with Snapdragon 480, great battery and great battery that is reduced to 179 euros.

Motorola phones

Motorola Edge 20 Pro for 549 euros . The Motorola Edge 20 Pro went on sale for 699 euros as a high-end with Snapdragon 870, OLED screen with 144 Hz refreshment and megapixels to give and take in its triple camera. Now you can get it for 549 euros on Amazon.

Motorola Moto G100 for 399 euros . With the permission of the Moto G200 fresh out of the oven, the Moto G100 is the most powerful that we have seen in Moto G. It has Snapdragon 870, six lenses in total, a 90 Hz screen and a price that falls below 400 euros: 399 euros on amazon

Motorola Edge 20 Lite for 296.65 euros. The Moto Edge 20 Lite is a mid-range 5G mobile with Dimensity 720, 108 megapixel triple camera and 90 Hz OLED screen that you can get a little cheaper: 296.65 euros on the Motorola website.

motorola edge 20 lite (6.7 “Full HDR + OLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, TurboPower ™, 108MP camera, 5000 mAH battery, Dual SIM, 8 / 128GB, Android 11), Gray [Versión ES/PT]

More offers

