Waiting for the last Friday in November to enjoy Black Friday is now a thing of the past. As you have been checking, online stores (and even physical ones) increasingly join the promotions of the Black Friday and Amazon is a clear example of this: it had a pre-Black Friday week (which we already echoed) and now the week with the best offers that you will see throughout the month. This is what you should keep in mind to buy cheaper and save good money.
Amazon’s Black Friday Week
Amazon’s career is unstoppable. Far from settling for a week of discounts, the company started its own pre-Black Friday days ago, thanks to which you have been able to enjoy a good number of offers. But the real good comes now. The online showcase has put the rest of the meat on the grill and from today you can find many more items with discounts, with sales that will never be as cheap as today.
That is what the company assures, which currently has price reductions in some cases of up to 50% (or even more). Best of all, the purchases you make right now have late return, or what is the same, you can think about it until January 31, 2022.
This long return period also offers you a advantage added: you can take advantage of Amazon sales to do Christmas shopping or wise men, with the peace of mind that if something does not convince or like, you still have almost a month ahead of you to get your money back.
Tips for making better purchases on Black Friday 2021
The current offering of products is so large that you may feel a bit overwhelmed. Don’t worry, here are some tips to make the best purchases this week.
- Check back frequently for our special Black Friday section: At El Output we have a dedicated page with the best offers available. This is a selection that we make in the team with what we consider to be the most attractive and interesting discounts. You have the link in the button that you have on these lines.
- Plan what you are going to buy: Better than going “crazy and without brakes”, it is advisable to make a list of things you need and based on that, start your search for the available offers.
- Check the return policy: As we have pointed out, Amazon has returns until the end of January but always make sure of this when you add a product to the cart – it is indicated just below the Add to cart and Buy now buttons. Likewise, if you buy in other stores, keep this detail in mind so as not to be surprised.
- Be careful with shipping costs: It is useless to buy something at a discount if it is later compensated with abusive shipping costs. Remember that with Amazon you have free delivery (immediately if you are Prime).
Some offers that you cannot miss
We have already told you that we are going to leave you proposals on our special page, but we could not resist showing you some good examples of the discounts available here. Here you have it.
Huawei Watch GT2 Sport Smart Watch
Samsung Galaxy Buds +
POCO X3 Pro
Fire TV Stick
4th Gen Echo dot
Samsung EVO Select 256 GB microSD
Garmin Forerunner 245
