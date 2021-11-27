What is the best cult movie out there? A difficult question because everyone will have their own, but now James Gunn gives his opinion.

Director James Gunn is responsible for a cult movie like Slither: The Plague (2006) or Super (2010), but became world famous by signing for Marvel studios and adapt little-known comic book characters such as Guardians of the Galaxy and make them some of your fan favorites.

Even though he is currently directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), he has time for social networks and has wanted to give the name of what in his opinion is the best cult film that exists:

Although I can, at times, be prone to hyperbole, I say without it here: Kung Fu Sion It is the best movie ever made ”.

What is Kung Fu Sion (Kung Fu Hustle)?

This Hong Kong cult film was released in 2004 and featured many famous actors from Hong Kong action films from the 1970s. Also, one thing that stood out was that it had incredibly exaggerated cartoon special effects. This story was so successful that it has influenced many current films, such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (2021) of Marvel studios.

The plot is set in China, in the 40s in an area controlled by a mafia group called “The gang of the ax” who come into conflict with people in a building who just want to live in peace. In the middle is the protagonist named Sing, who has the potential to be a great warrior but wastes it with his life as a criminal. After many fights it is shown that Sing controls the most powerful Kung Fu.

Here is the trailer for this cult movie: