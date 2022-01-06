In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

All iPads come with a 20W charger, but there are other more powerful and cheaper options to charge any model of iPad.

Every iPad that Apple sells comes with a 20W USB charger, At least for now, since we remember that in the iPhone they were withdrawn to reduce the level of emissions with these basic and necessary products.

But although the official 20W Apple charger that comes with the iPad is good, there are other much cheaper and even more powerful options to charge your tablet or any other device.

We have selected some of the best chargers compatible with all iPads of the moment, both the most modest as the 10.4-inch iPad, through the new iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad Pro with M1 processors.

All these chargers have a minimum load of 20W, so you will not have compatibility problems. Also, they mostly use a USB-C connection, therefore you will need a UBS-C to Lightning cable, unless you have an iPad Pro.

Best value for money: Anker PowerPort III

Anker PowerPort III at Amazon

The charger Anker PowerPort III It is one of the best options you can choose to charge your iPad. Although it has the same 20W power, count with one much more compact design.

This charger is perfect for use with a tablet, but also with mobile phones or any device you have. It has a single USB-C port.

It is really small and right now it is one of the chargers with the best value for money, for only 19.99 euros on Amazon.

Cheap and fast: UGREEN 25W

UGREEN 25W charger at Amazon

Accessories brand UGREEN has a 25W charger which is one of the fastest and cheapest you can buy right now. In addition, the quality of its products is always highly represented in the comments of its customers.

This small 25W charger is compact, with a single USB-C port and designed with safety systems to prevent overvoltage and overheating.

The best part is that it comes with a 2 meter USB-C to USB-C cable and it only costs 19.99 euros.

The cheapest: RAMPOW 36W

36W RAMPOW charger at Amazon

The charger 36W RAMPOW It is one of the best options if you want to have a charger that is compatible with two devices at the same time.

It has a USB port and another UBS-C with PowerDelivery. It will only be able to output 36W when there is only one device connected, if you have two it will distribute the power in 18W, or the maximum that the device you have accepts.

But remember that to use this load you need a compatible cable. They are not all the same. To get 36W you will need a 60W USB-C cable for PowerDelivery 3.0. If you want to charge mobiles at 18W, you will need an MFi cable if it is an iPhone or a compatible USB-C for Android.

Best of all, it is extremely cheap, only 7.99 euros and with very good opinions.

Compact and cheap: JSAUX 20W

JSAUX 20W on Amazon

If you are looking for a compact charger for your compatible iPad to charge faster and that takes up less space, this wall charger 20W JSAUX it’s a good option.

It has a single USB-C connection, a 20W charge and full compatibility with any device, from mobile phones, watches, wireless chargers and of course, tablets such as iPads.

Its normal price is 11.99 euros, but it is available for 9.59 euros on Amazon.

With more ports: Yosou 33W

33W Yosou on Amazon

If you are looking for a charger that is capable of charging your iPad, but that can also charge practically all the devices you have, such as mobile phones, headphones, speakers and even external batteries, this 33W Yosou charger it is what you are looking for.

It has 4 traditional USB ports, but only one is compatible with 33W fast charging. As long as you only have that one connected, you can charge at maximum speed.

By connecting more cables, the charger will begin to distribute according to the number of devices plugged in. The 3 extras charge at a traditional speed of 3.1A.