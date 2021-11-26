Black Friday is finally here and we can’t resist getting our little wishes accumulated in the basket throughout the year. In our case, our wishlist it’s full of sports accessories, like headphones.

Therefore, if it happens to you like us, we bring you our selection of discounted sports headphones, now at the best price.

SoundPEATS TK-VALUE





These headphones with high fidelity stereo sound, have IPX6 protection to resist sweat and water. So that we have no problem using them even when there is bad weather or intense training. The magnetic design makes it easier for us not to be disturbed or lost if we are not using them. They are priced at 22.99 euros 22.49 euros.

SoundPEATS Value Magnetic Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Sport Helmets with Microphone IPX6 Hi-Fi Handsfree Sound up to 7h

Energy Sistem Sport 2





At an irresistible price we find sports headphones with Sweatproof protection that makes them resistant to sweat and temperatures. It has interchangeable pads of three sizes to adapt to our ears. We found them by 9.95 euros 7.60 euros.

Energy Sistem Sport 2 – In-ear Sports Headphones (Neckband-fit, Sweatproof technology, Playback control, microphone) Color Yellow

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro





Very high performance headphones that offer us up to nine hours of interrupted sound. Its Class 1 Bluetooth technology means that we have less interruptions even when we move a lot, which is perfect for our workouts. We found them by 249.95 euros 169 euros.

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro, Totally Wireless Headphones, Bluetooth NFC, One Size, Black

Jabra Elite 75t





With an IP55 degree of protection, they are resistant to both dust and water. They have a long-lasting battery, up to 24 hours. Their secure fit will make training with them much more comfortable than expected. We can get hold of them for 199.99 euros 89.90 euros.

Jabra Elite 75t, Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones with Long Battery Life, Truly Wireless Calls and Music Titanium Black

Bose Sport Earbuds





This is Bose’s latest headphone model. One of the most striking features of them is that they have noise cancellation. Of course, they maintain the sound quality to which we are accustomed. They have an autonomy of 5 hours and with a charge of 15 minutes we can add two hours of autonomy. Stay Hear Max covers ensure stability on the ears. They are priced at 199 euros 159.20 euros.

True Wireless Sports Headphones Bose Sport Earbuds Black

Energy Sistem Earphones FE 300





These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and True Wireless Stereo technology. In addition, it has IP44 protection to protect them from splashes and sweat. It offers us 20 hours of autonomy, so we can use them freely without fear of running out of battery. We can get hold of them for 29.90 euros 20.90 euros.

Energy Sistem Earphones FE 300 True Wireless In-ear Headphones (Bluetooth 5.0, Sports, Secure-Fit +) – Black

SoundPEATS S5





The crystal clear sound these headphones deliver are due to their built-in dynamic drivers. It has IPX7 waterproof protection. With three charges available in the case, we can get 20 hours of autonomy and their touch control makes them very comfortable to use. They are priced at 45.99 euros 29.99 euros.

SoundPEATS S5 Wireless Sports Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 Sport IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Headphones 20-Hour Playback, 12mm Enhanced Bass Drivers, Touch Control

Amazfit Wireless Sport Headphones





These headphones will not only allow you to listen to music while you train, but they can monitor your heart rate during your physical activity. The protection they have is IP55 so it supports both dust and water. Its price is 89.99 euros 69.99 euros.

AMAZFIT POWERBUDS WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPORTS HEADPHONES BLACK

AfterShokz Aeropex





One of our favorite options and that we have been able to test a few days ago, are these Aftershokz Aeropex, improved bone conduction headphones compared to previous models. Very light, easy to place, they do not move at all during our training. They are made entirely of titanium, achieving a shapely and light structure. We found it by 169.95 euros 127.46 euros.

AfterShokz Aeropex, Wireless Sports Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0, Bone Conduction Technology, Open-Ear Design, IP67 Dust and Water Resistant, Blue Eclipse

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video , Prime Music , Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, make Prime Student It costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitonic , Direct to the Palate and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find here the best Black Friday 2021 deals .

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Vitónica | Set up your home gym with the best Black Friday 2021 deals

Images | Unsplash