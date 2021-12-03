Such a specific product with this one is essential in many current businesses.

most of business, at least those who are dedicated to selling physical products, are currently in need of some method of ID of your inventory, both when it comes to receive these products his vendors, as at the time of make the sale to a client. If you are looking for a new barcode scanner, although they also have other interesting uses, we propose a list of five items what do we think they will satisfy your needs in this digital realm.

NETUM NT-M1 Barcode Scanner

East product, which uses laser technology, it is perfect for scan one-dimensional linear barcodes color. It has strong decoding ability and works with the system Plug and play, so you will not need the installation of any type of driver or additional application to start working normally. Simply plug the item into your computer or cash register and it will be ready to use immediately. It’s compatible with Windows and Linux, in addition to working with Quickbook, Word, Excel or Novell. The product is made in strong and durable material, in addition to comply with the certifications RoHs, Class 2 and CDRH Class 2.

NETUM DS7500 Barcode Scanner

We take a leap in the same company as the previous scanner and we show you a product that combines the wireless design with the performance of scanning, being simple to use, both for tasks of inventory control, as for commercial solutions in the retail scan general purpose. Supports scanning of barcode 1D, 2D, QR codes, Data Matrix, but not just barcodes printed, but also the barcodes of the screen. Admits Bluetooth dual mode technology and is compatible with any smartphone, tablet or computer. Your charging base easy to use device and supports automatic wireless pairing. Also, when it is out of the reading range in the automatic mode, the scanned data will be saved in the memory buffer automatically and transmitted when you return to the coverage wireless. The scanner has a battery that lasts until 40 hours and has a design resistant with protection against dust and the humidity.

Inateck BCST-40 Barcode Scanner

We continue with a product that allows scan barcodes on 1D and 2D and that it is equipped with the latest CMOS sensor, being able to read barcodes in phones, tablets and computer screens, being perfect for contactless payments. This device uses technology Bluetooth 5.0 with a transmission range that reaches the 30 meters and what is compatible with all major operating systems, such as Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android or iOS. Incorporates a rechargeable battery from 1,200 mAh, and can be used up to 8 consecutive hours. Incorporates a memory card which can store 270,000 barcodes 13 digits, the user in question being able to upload said results to the computer once the scans are completed.

NETUM NT-1228BL Barcode Scanner

It seems that some companies have more focused products in our current selection, as is the case with NETUM, and have different solutions on barcode scanners, such as the one we present to you now, with a product capable of decoding different types of codes of bars, both in 1D like in 2D, with a high speed, including QR codes or Data Matrix. You will be able to scan the barcodes onscreen and its connection by cable and through technology Bluetooth wave band from 2.4GHz They will facilitate your task, being the product compatible with iOS, Android, Windows or Linux devices. This scanner has a rechargeable battery from 2,000 mAh, perfect for 30 hours of continuous scanning, needing only 3 to 4 hours to fully charge it.

Inateck BCST-70 Barcode Scanner

We will finish with another product of the company Inateck, simple to configure and use, with medium for different operating systems such as iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, and Linux. This scanner can read various types of 1D barcodes and is able to read barcodes blurred or blurry low strong or weak lights. The battery let it be used during 15 consecutive days and the connection distance It is 35 meters. The body of the reader is made of a layer of material of TPU and its triple consolidation treatment allows the article to resist falls up to 1.8 meters Tall. With his high movement tolerance you can scan with just one pass.

