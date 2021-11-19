You can see it, you feel it, Black Friday is not there, but it is dangerously close. The Black Friday deals on Android mobiles They have already begun to emerge and to make it easier for you to find those that are most worthwhile, we have compiled the best ones.

Find mobiles of all ranges with the biggest discounts of the yearfrom the super high-end to the value-for-money favorites. We will update the item frequently, but keep in mind that the juiciest offers will soon sell out the stock.

Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi 11T 5G for 449.99 euros. The Xiaomi Mi 11T is the umpteenth high-end of Xiaomi for this 2021, with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, a lot of megapixels in its camera and an AMOLED screen at 120 Hz. It is reduced at Amazon to 449.99 euros, the 8+ version 128 GB.

Xiaomi 11T 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108 MP PRO camera, 5000 mAh, Moonlight White (ES Version)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for 299 euros . The “lite” of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is light, with 158 grams of weight, Snapdragon 778G, screen at 90 Hz and a price that remains at 299 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 for 149.99 euros. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a mid-range with Helio G88 and a 90 Hz screen that stands out because it can go up to two days without going through the charger thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery. It is reduced to 149.99 euros on Amazon.

POCO mobiles

POCO F3 for 299.99 euros . If you are looking for a lot for little, the POCO F3 is one of the terminals that best fits that definition. This mobile with Snapdragon 870, 120 Hz screen and 33W fast charge will be yours for 299.99 euros, the 8 + 256 GB.

POCO X3 for 199.99 euros. Snapdragon 860, 120 Hz LCD screen, quad camera, huge battery with fast charging, a design that leaves no one indifferent. You can’t ask for more for the 199.99 euros that the 8 + 256 GB POCO X3 costs.

POCO X3 Pro, Smartphone 8 + 256 GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, 48 MP quad camera, 5160 mAh, Phantom Black (ES / PT version)

Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G for 799 euros . The Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G is the most powerful high-end of Samsung if we do not count the extreme versions such as folding or Ultra. It has a 120 Hz screen, a 64 MP telephoto lens and a price that is about 300 euros less than the starting right now: 799 euros for the 256 GB one, on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G for 399 euros . The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G went on sale a few months ago as a new 5G mid-range with Dimensity 700, with great battery and quad camera. It is discounted about 50 euros, staying at 399 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for 349 euros. The Samsung Galaxy A52s is a premium mid-range 5G mobile, with Snapdragon 778G, 120 Hz screen, IP67, quad camera and a very interesting price in MediaMarkt right now: 349 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Smartphone Dual SIM Android Mobile Phone 6GB RAM 128GB Memory Awesome White

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for 279 euros . For less than 300 euros you have the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which stands out for the design of its cameras, the large 5,000 mAh battery and its adjusted price. Even tighter now in MediaMarkt: it stays at 279 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M32 for 229 euros . If that of 5G gives you a little the same, the Samsung Galaxy M32 in its 4G version has interesting features, such as the AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, the large battery with fast charge or the 64 MP quad camera. It is reduced to 229 euros on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M22 for 209 euros . For just over 200 euros you can take home a Samsung Galaxy M22, a mobile with an AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, a large battery with fast charging and a price on Amazon of 209 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M12 for 139 euros . The Samsung Galaxy M12 is a simple mobile for those who want autonomy that lasts and lasts. It has a screen with 90 Hz refreshment and although it was put on sale for more than 200 euros, you can get it for 139 euros on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A02s for 111 euros. The Samsung Galaxy A02s is one of Samsung’s simplest mobiles, for those who are looking for something for the day-to-day that does not cost much. It was launched for 150 euros and now you have it for 111 euros on Amazon.

Realme phones

Realme GT Neo 2 for 369 euros. The Realme GT Neo 2 is fresh out of the oven as a budget high-end with Snapdragon 870 with 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast-charging battery and good build, but it’s already downgraded. It stays at 369 euros on Amazon, instead of the usual 449 euros.

realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone Free, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor, 120 Hz AMOLED E4 Screen, 65W SuperDart Charge, 64 MP AI Triple Camera, Dual Sim, NFC, 8GB + 128GB, Neo Bue

Realme GT Master Edition for 269 euros . The real masterpiece of the Realme GT Master Edition is to have a mobile with Snapdragon 778G, a screen with 120 Hz refreshment and a triple camera for less than 300 euros. At 269 euros it stays, to be exact.

Realme 8 for 189 euros . Without 5G, but with a design that does not go unnoticed, the Realme 8 is a mid-range with Helio G95, AMOLED screen and fast charging that can be yours for 189 euros.

Realme 8i for 149 euros. The “i” of the Realme 8i is “impressive battery”, and is that the 5,000 mAh of this mid-range with Helio G96 and 120 Hz screen last and last. It is discounted to only 149 euros on Amazon.

OnePlus phones

OnePlus 9 Pro for 709 euros . OnePlus’ most powerful mobile, the OnePlus 9 Pro, is not exactly cheap. With an AMOLED screen of 6.7 “at 120 Hz, quad camera signed by Hasselbad and Snapdragon 888, it was close to 1,000 euros of output. You have it for 709 euros on the official website of OnePlus.

OnePlus 9 for 559 euros. With the OnePlus 9 you have a powerful mobile with Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 64 MP quad camera with the help of Hasselbad and 65W fast charging. It cost more than 700 euros and now it can be yours for 559 euros, on the OnePlus website.

ONEPLUS 9 5G – Smartphone 6.55 “FHD + AMOLED 120Hz (Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Triple camera Hasselblad 48 + 50 + 2Mpx, 4500mah with fast charge 65W) Dual Sim – Astral Black

OnePlus Nord 2 for 449 euros . The OnePlus Nord 2 with Dimensity 1200, AMOLED screen at 120 Hz and 65W fast charge can be yours in its maximum version, 12 + 256 GB, for 449 euros, about 50 euros less than normal.

OnePlus 8T for 399.99 euros . It is not the latest model, but there is little to be missed by the OnePlus 8T with Snapdragon 865, 120 Hz screen and support for 65W fast charging. Its price on Amazon is only 399.99 euros.

OnePlus Nord for 349 euros . The original OnePlus Nord is still a good option as a premium mid-range with Snapdragon 765G and a 90 Hz screen. The 8 + 128 GB you have for 299 euros, and the 12 + 256 GB for 349 euros, on Amazon.

OnePlus Nord CE for 249 euros. The OnePlus Nord CE is very similar to the OnePlus Nord, but with Snapdragon 750G and a bit cheaper. As a result, you can get it for 249 euros on the OnePlus website.

Developing…