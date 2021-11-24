These days there are hundreds of deals to buy AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and other headphones. Interesting offers that can represent a good discount for an already very attractive product. Before so much variety let’s review the most interesting offers to buy items this Black Friday.

Buy AirPods 2 and 3 at the best price

The AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 are excellent headphones. Although the second generation may have lagged a bit behind in terms of design, the sound quality is still more than sufficient. The AirPods 3 go even further with a long battery life and a design for superior loudness.





3rd generation AirPods

We already want headphones at a more moderate price, like this offer of the AirPods 2 without a wireless charging case at 139 euros at FNAC or this one of the AirPods 2 with a charging case for 158 euros on Ebay or we decide on more innovative headphones , such as the AirPods 3 offered at 189 euros in Macnificos, we have a lot to choose from.

Buy the AirPods Pro at the best price

Another option when choosing AirPods is to opt for AirPods Pro. The main difference with the headphones that we have just seen is in the active noise cancellation, a very useful feature in certain circumstances.

In Macnificos we can find these headphones for 219 euros. If we cheer up with some reconditioned AirPods, the price drops slightly to 205 euros on Amazon.

Buy AirPods Max at the best price

The last option in the AirPods range is to consider AirPods Max, the top of the range and one of the headphones with the highest sound quality From the market. Some headphones that we can find offered in

AirPods Max – Special Gray

At FNAC we can find the AirPods Max in green for only 448 euros. If we decide on the silver finish, the price increases to 462 euros at FNAC, but we can find them for 449 euros in Worten, although with somewhat more distant delivery dates.

Something similar happens with the special gray variant, which we can find for 462 euros at FNAC or for 449 euros at Worten and with the blue ones also at 462 euros at FNAC or 449 euros at Worten.

Buy Beats and third-party headphones at the best price

Moving away from the AirPods we can find very good headphones from the Beats brand on offer. Headphones that work really well with Apple devices and offer more than enough sound quality.

Beats Solo Pro with Noise Cancellation – Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Apple H1 Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Uninterrupted Sound – Ivory

At Amazon we find the Beats Solo Pro in gray, ivory and black for 149 euros. The Beats Studio Buds are also on sale on Amazon, where we find them in white, black and red for 119 euros. The Beats Studio3 Pro in matte black are 209 euros at FNAC, while in red we can buy them on Amazon for 169 euros.

Beats Studio Buds – Totally Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones – Sweat Resistant Bluetooth Headphones, Compatible with Apple and Android – White

We can also dive into the hundreds of third-party headphone offerings. An immense world of options of which we will highlight only a few, such as the Belkin Soundform Freedom that we can buy for 75 euros in Macnificos, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in Amazon for 149 euros, the Sony WF-1000XM4 also in Amazon for 199 euros or the Jabra Elite 75t, which, again on Amazon, are reduced to 89 euros.

