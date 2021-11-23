Although there are still a few days to go before it is Black Friday itself, many stores and brands have already started to present offers during this week. And we like few things more than a sale on our favorite sports accessories.

In this case, we have found the best deals on activity wristbands, perfect if we are starting to play sports or want to control our health and daily movement in a simple way.

Fitbit Charge 4





This bracelet stands out for having, in addition to the quantification of steps, measurement of minutes in the active zone. This means that, based on our heart rate at rest and our age, it manages to record all the activities that make our heart work in the fat-burning zone.

Thanks to that we get a clearer record of how much daily and weekly activity we do. We found it by 149.95 euros 99.90 euros.

Fitbit Charge 4 Premium activity tracker with integrated GPS, waterproof to 50m and 7 days of battery, Black

Fitbit Charge 5





The latest of Fitbit’s wristbands has revolutionized the smart wristband market. And it is that, for the first time in a bracelet, it incorporates the option of performing an electrocardiogram. In addition, it has a full color screen, integrated GPS, 20 training modes and the Daily Recovery Level function to know when our body is ready to train again or if what would be recommended that day would be to prioritize recovery. We can get hold of her for 179.99 euros 174.99 euros.

Fitbit Inspire





The Fitbit Inspire is one of the brand’s best-known bracelets. It offers control of numerous sports, control of our health, monitoring of our weight, the amount of water we drink, our calorie intake and, in the case of women, even our menstrual cycle. A basic to take care of our health. These days we can find it in Decathlon reduced by 44.99 euros 42.99 euros.

Fitbit Inspire Black Activity Tracker

Fitbit Inspire 2





If we prefer, we can find the Fitbit Inspire 2 version with which we can daily monitor key aspects of our health such as heart rate, calories consumed, amount of related physical activity, sleep, etc. The battery lasts up to 10 days on a single charge. We can get hold of her for 99.99 euros 79.99 euros.

Fitbit Inspire HR 2 Activity Tracker (Heart Rate Monitor) Pink Sand

Fitbit Luxe





Another of the latest Fitbit launches that bring the most common characteristics of smart watches closer to the quantifying bracelets. In this case, it incorporates built-in stress management functions. Among other things, it offers us a measurement of our stress levels, as well as 30 meditation and mindfulness programs. We found it by 149.99 euros 139.99 euros.

Xiaomi MI Band 6





The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 smart bracelet is the update of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. It has an AMOLED screen 49% larger than that of its previous model so that it can be handled and viewed more easily.

Dispose of 30 training modes while recording heart rate, calories burned, and many others. During the day we can also control oxygen saturation and quality of sleep. These days we find her by 49.99 euros 42.49 euros.

Xiaomi MI Band 6 Activity Bracelet, Activity Monitors, Fitness Tracker Screen, Smartwatch Personalized Bracelet Screen, 1.56 ”Full Screen Bracelet, 50M Waterproof (Black)

Xiaomi Mi Band 5





If we prefer the older version, the Mi Band 5 is a bracelet with a high-definition OLED screen. It also has an improved battery that can currently last up to 14 days in addition to 11 new sport modes. These days we find her by 31.99 euros 17.99 euros.

Huawei Band 6





The Huawei Band 6 is one of Huawei’s latest and most interesting releases. It has a large screen without interfering with its comfort and design. It offers us monitoring of oxygen saturation in blood and heart rate for 24 hours.

The battery allows an autonomy between 10 and 15 days. We can control other parameters such as stages of sleep, stress level and menstrual cycle. We can find it by 59 euros 34.90 euros.

Huawei Band 6 – Activity tracker with 24-hour Blood Oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, 1.47-inch FullView screen, Two-week battery, Heart rate analysis

HONOR Band 5





The Honor Band 5 is a very light bracelet, water resistant up to 50 meters. Despite its price, which is usually already around the cheapest zone, it has very good heart rate sensors and exercise monitoring. We found it by 42.90 euros 33.90 euros.

HONOR Band 5 Smartwatch, IP68 Waterproof Smart Activity Bracelet with Heart Rate Monitor, Sports Activity Monitor, Fitness Tracker with Pedometer, Black

SAMSUNG Galaxy Fit2





An affordable bracelet, but with a lot of style and great quality. The SAMSUNG Galaxy Fit2 will work perfectly in combination with the Samsung Health app. We find in it accelerometer and gyroscope to count our steps, as well as our level of activity and the quality of our sleep. We can get hold of her for 49 euros 19.90 euros.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Fit2 Red with Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart Rate Monitor, Training Monitor, 1.1 “AMOLED Screen, 159 mAh Battery [Versión española]

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2





Getting our little ones to do more physical activity, while controlling their health is important to many of us. This Garmin activity tracker, in the Marvel or Disney Spider-Man edition, will delight the little ones while we control their activity, their sleep and helps us to motivate them to move away from sedentary life. This week we found her by 69.99 euros 54.90 euros.

Garmin Vívofit Jr. 2 – Activity Tracker for Children, Disney Princess Pink (Adjustable Band), Age 6+

