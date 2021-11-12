At the gates of Black Friday 2021, several brands advance their offers on a selection of garments. A good example is Bershka. The Inditex group firm has on its website a line of pieces with discounts that reach 50%. Among them we find overshirts, jackets, jackets and slippers. We select our favorite designs.

Overshirts





We start with a long shearling effect overshirt in camel color. It is also available in blue. An ideal design to place under a coat on colder days. 45.99 euros , 32.19 euros.





Long shearling effect overshirt





Quilted overshirts are on trend and this snow white design goes with everything and has a very wintery vibe. You can put it on top of a high neck wool sweater. 35.99 euros , 25.19 euros.

White nylon overshirt





Finally, in relation to the overshirts, a checkered pattern in red, beige and white. A lumberjack aesthetic design that can look great with a total look white. 35.99 euros , 25.19 euros.

Contrast checked overshirt

Jackets and blazers





Bomber jackets are a must and This black nylon-effect design with a shearling collar is a staple in this category. 39.99 euros , 27.99 euros.

Nylon-effect bomber jacket with shearling collar





We jump into blazers with a timeless checkered crossover pattern. How to combine it? In a white knit sweater and a black wide leg jeans. 35.99 euros , 25.19 euros.

Double-breasted checked blazer





This model is similar to the previous one, but in a brown tone. This American is a classic from the office worker’s closet. 35.99 euros , 25.19 euros.





If you are looking for a model that never goes out of style and is especially easy to combine, you can opt for this camel blazer with black buttons. 35.99 euros , 25.19 euros.

Camel blazer with black buttons

Shoes





The three models of shoes that are on sale have a wide platform. This white option with silver details has mesh details. 35.99 euros , 25.19 euros.

Multi-piece mesh sole XL sneakers.





Those who prefer a model full of color can opt for these sneakers with a wide shoe with hints of pink, blue, gray, beige and yellow. 29.99 euros , 20.99 euros.

Multicolor sneakers with volume sole





As a final touch, some sneakers that fuse pink and makeup color. A model with a four-centimeter platform that we can use from summer to winter. 29.99 euros , 20.99 euros.

Sneakers combined with volume sole





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @bershka

Photos | Bershka