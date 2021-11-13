Bershka already has its sights set on our Christmas parties and has launched a collection made for those who do not want to go unnoticed. This is Going Out, the campaign starring the it girl Patricia Manfield who will make all of us want a good night of party hard.

The color is the absolute protagonist of this release, without fear of neon hues like fuchsia, the most vibrant orange or the lime green that almost glows in the dark. All well seasoned with fabrics of glitter and velvet, with details of strass and kaleidoscopic prints. The goal: to capture all eyes.





Printed velvet dress with ring, 29.99 euros.

Velvet print dress with ring





Satin dress with feathers (35.99 euros) and ring belt (15.99 euros).

Satin dress with feathers





Rhinestone ring belt





Bodysuit with knotted neckline, 19.99 euros.

Don’t panic for lovers of total black. Because There are also proposals in the most timeless black For us looks partying. Once again, Bershka has shown that this color is neither sober nor boring through bodies and minidresses that look like something out of the closet of Dua Lipa herself.





Blouse cropped satin with laces and feathers, 29.99 euros.

Satin cropped blouse with laces and feathers





Top glitter printed with chain straps, 29.99 euros.

Printed glitter top with chain straps





Velvet dress with cutouts and buckle strass, 29.99 euros.

Velvet dress with cutouts and rhinestone buckle

The bet It is very designed so that we can show off our great body. For this, Bershka has focused on blouses and tops cropped that expose our abdomen, in tight minidresses to create hourglass silhouettes and in gathers that accentuate the figure. It is clear that this Christmas we are going to come to raise the temperature and this collection is going to be all the blame.





Total look on glitter green: pants (25.99 euros) and top cropped (19.99 euros).

Glitter green trousers





Short glitter T-shirt





Short velvet t-shirt with buckle strass, 22.99 euros.

Short velvet t-shirt with rhinestone buckle





Croptop velvet print with buckle on the back, 22.99 euros.

Velvet print croptop with buckle on the back

