December is just around the corner and with it comes the most festive time of the year. The weeks before Christmas are full of company dinners, events of different characteristics and the occasional night out with our group of friends, so create looks At ten o’clock it is something that touches us very closely.

Signatures like Bershka or Pull & Bear They have launched their party collections, but there is life beyond sequin dresses. Indeed, the leather effect garments are the most cool and Bershka wants us to get our side roll & rock with dresses, leggings and jackets that are made with this fabric, all of them dyed black.









The collection is called Dresscode: Glam and has pieces that we can use on countless occasions. Since, for example, leggings Faux leather can be combined with a shirt oversize and some sneakers to go to the office and the jacket would be a heart attack with a floral midi dress and ankle boots. There are also accessories, such as a cap to join one of the most popular trends. top of the moment.





Flared leather effect trousers. 22.99 euros.





Dress with a faux leather shirt collar. 29.99 euros.





Faux leather jogger pants. 19.99 euros.





Mini dress with gathers and asymmetric cut. 29.99 euros.





Faux leather leggings with zippers. 17.99 euros.





Faux leather trench coat. 39.99 euros.





Padded leather-effect jacket. 39.99 euros.





Oversized cut leather-effect jacket. 39.99 euros.





Faux leather blazer. 29.99 euros.





Leather effect cap. 9.99 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Bershka