Berserk editorial talks about the manga

Unfortunately, on May 6, Kentaro Miura, author of Berserk, passed away at the age of 54, leaving his masterpiece incomplete. Although at the time asking about the status of the manga was not correct, almost three months after this event, fans want to know what will happen to Guts and company, something that the responsible publisher is already aware of.

A couple of days ago, a fan questioned Young Animal, publisher responsible for Berserk, due to the lack of information related to the status of this manga. While no clear answer was offered, it was mentioned that managers are already considering various options. This was what was commented:

“Sorry, but the future of ‘Berserk’ is currently undecided. We’ll update you in Young Animal magazine as soon as it’s decided, so please wait. Thanks a lot”.

申 し 訳 あ り ま せ ん が, 「ベ ル セ ル ク」 の 今後 に つ い て は 現状 で は 未定 と な っ て お り ま す. 決 ま り 次第 ヤ ン グ ア ニ マ ル 誌 上 で お 知 ら せ い た し ま す の で, そ ち ら を お 待 ち い た だ け ま す と 幸 い で す. ど う ぞ よ ろ し く お 願 い い た し ま す. – ヤ ン グ ア ニ マ ル 公式 (@YoungAnimalHaku) July 7, 2021

Prior to Miura’s death, the story of Berserk he was in his Fantasy arc. Similarly, it was mentioned that the work was already between 60% and 70% finished. While the publisher and assistant author will likely have an idea of ​​how to move forward with Guts’ journey, it is important to mention that fans may not react positively to other people directing this manga. It seems that no matter what Young Animal’s decision is, there will be angry people.

