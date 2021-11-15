Nov 15, 2021 at 04:13 CET

EFE

Italian Matteo Berrettini, number 7 in the ATP ranking, retired in tears this Sunday against German Alexander Zverev, number 3, due to muscle pain when he was losing 6-7 (7) and 0-1 in his debut in the ATP Finals. from Turin.

Berrettini, idol of the Turinese fans, lost an extremely close first set in the tiebreaker and requested medical intervention at the beginning of the second for a pain in his back that prevented him from moving his neck.

The Italian, winner of two titles this year, at Queen’s and in Belgrade, tried to serve 0-1 in the light of the second set, but after losing the point he looked at his coaches and began to cry.

Devastating 😔 Matteo Berrettini pulls up with injury mid way through his opening #NittoATPFinals match in Turin vs Zverev … pic.twitter.com/16osAaHqhJ – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2021

He was desperate to have to withdraw from the tournament he worked for all season and Zverev ran to hug him to show his closeness.

The German, who is a friend of Berrettini, expressed his disgust for the injury suffered by the rival, assuring that “It’s the worst thing that can happen to a player” and drew a sad face on the main camera that records the matches of these ATP Finals.

And that, after saving four break balls in the first set, Berrettini had two set balls, both wasted.

Zverev, who had won three of the previous four against Berrettini, managed to force the tiebreaker and took advantage of his third set ball to win it.

There was hardly any competition in the second set and Berrettini left the tournament, probably permanently, after one hour and 37 minutes.

The German caught up with the Russian Daniil Medvedev, world number 2, who hours earlier rallied a set behind to defeat the seventh-seeded Polish Hubert Hurkacz 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.