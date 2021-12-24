The arrival of Christian Ronaldo to the Manchester United it meant putting the English team back in the center of world football. However, with the arrival of the Portuguese it has not been positive for everyone, especially for Edinson Cavani, who He has gone from being the 9th holder of the Red Devils to having a residual role.

Resign Berbatov, former Manchester United player, has spoken about the complicated situation that the Uruguayan striker is experiencing, which has described as unfair: “Cavani hasn’t played enough. When someone like Ronaldo comes to the club, he becomes the center of attention, he plays every game and that’s what happens in the world of football. It’s not fair to Cavani, because he did so well last season, but Ronaldo took his place in the team. It’s not fair, but it’s football. “

Despite not being a fair decision, Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance has been excellent with Manchester United, the Portuguese star already adds 13 goals and 2 assists in the 19 games that you have disputed after your return home.

For his part, Cavani also reaped a fantastic 2020-2021 season, the Uruguayan arrived as a free agent and He showed that despite his advanced age, the goal is never lost and scored 17 goals and distributed 9 assists.

Now with half a foot out of Manchester Cavani sounds strong to reinforce a Barça in need of a goal, something that the Uruguayan would contribute without problems, Well, it is what he has been doing all his life.