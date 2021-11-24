The magistrates thus established a prison sentence of more than 10 months requested by the prosecution during the trial in October, but they imposed the same fine requested by the public prosecutor: 75 thousand euros (87 thousand dollars).

After reading the verdict, the 33-year-old forward’s lawyers, who was not present throughout the trial due to professional commitments, announced an appeal against the sentence, which will suspend its application.

“The reaction is a finally anger reaction“assured his lawyer Sylvain Cormier, who charged against” a very harsh, unfair penalty and without evidence. “The defense assured that there was no” intentional element “of the crime.

His other lawyer, Antoine Vey, assured that his client will go in person to the appeal trial to “explain himself” and “clarify the facts.” In his opinion, the judges did not take into account the “positive” aspects that appeared in the wiretaps.

During their allegations, the representatives of the prosecution emphasized instead that the star of the French team had a duty to set an example, such as “bearer of an image, hope, notoriety and moral values“.

Although the outbreak of the “sextape” scandal kept him away from the French team for five years until his return on the eve of the European Championship in 2021, the sentence seems that it will not take a sports bill, one year after the World Cup.

The president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noël Le Graët, reiterated this Wednesday to the newspaper L’Équipe that the “sentence does not change anything”. “While Didier [Deschamps] want to select him, the Federation will not oppose it, “he said.

At the beginning of October, the coach of the current soccer world champions already indicated that his decisions were guided solely by “sporting” reasons, implying that Benzema would continue to be called up.

And, regarding Real Madrid, it seems unlikely that the Spanish team, who plays a Champions League match against Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova this Wednesday, sanctions one of his best players, whom he has always supported in this case.