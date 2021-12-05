Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti (r) and forward Karim Benzemá during the First Division League match against Real Sociedad. EFE / Javier Etxezarreta



San Sebastián, Nov 4 (EFE) .- Frenchman Karim Benzema, Real Madrid’s main offensive reference and LaLiga Santander’s top scorer, has retired injured in his left leg 17 minutes into the match against Real Sociedad at Reale Sand.

Benzema asked for the change after noticing the problem. He knelt on the grass, removed his captain’s armband and was immediately replaced by Serbian Luka Jovic. As he retired, his left leg was pointed out.

The French forward scored his twelfth league goal this season against Athletic Club in a postponed match on Wednesday. His problem raises the alarm at a key moment of the season in which Carlo Ancelotti’s team tries to get away from its rivals in the domestic tournament – on the next day it will face Atlético de Madrid – and to certify on Tuesday against Inter Milan the first group place in the Champions League.