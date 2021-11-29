The night at the Bernabéu was complete for Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid forward scored a goal in the victory against Sevilla, a goal that also makes him a the French player with the most goals in clubs in the history of French football ahead of the legendary Thierry Henry. Benzema has 361 goals in 724 games with Olympique de Lyon and Real Madrid. Henry, for his part, scored 360 goals in 791 games with Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls. Benzema thus continues the line of great French forwards, such as Just Fontaine, Dominique Rocheteau, Jean Pierre Papin or Eric Cantona, among others.
𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺! ⚔️ Proud to have become the best French striker in the history & mldr; 🙏🏼⚽️🌟 #Nine #Let’s go #Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/fFJsOIZW8N
– Karim Benzema (@Benzema) November 28, 2021