Nov 29, 2021 at 04:03 CET

RC

The night at the Bernabéu was complete for Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid forward scored a goal in the victory against Sevilla, a goal that also makes him a the French player with the most goals in clubs in the history of French football ahead of the legendary Thierry Henry. Benzema has 361 goals in 724 games with Olympique de Lyon and Real Madrid. Henry, for his part, scored 360 goals in 791 games with Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls. Benzema thus continues the line of great French forwards, such as Just Fontaine, Dominique Rocheteau, Jean Pierre Papin or Eric Cantona, among others.